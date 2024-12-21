Superman dropped its first trailer this week, and it's chock-full of characters from the DC Universe. In addition to the Man of Steel (David Corenswet), there are glimpses of his archnemesis Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult), fellow reporter/love interest Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan), and even Krypto the Superdog! The biggest revelation, though, is that there are other superheroes who Superman will encounter. In addition to Green Lantern Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), there's the tech-based Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi) and the self-proclaimed "Element Man", Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan). But the most interesting addition is the winged warrior, Hawkgirl. Hawkgirl and her partner/lover Hawkman are characters who happen to have some of the most convoluted backstories in comic book history. Not helping matters is the multiple origins, or the characters who bear the name. But based on recent comics, Merced could be playing two different versions of Hawkgirl: Kendra Saunders or Shayera Hol.

Hawkgirl Has Lived Multiple Lives (Literally)

Image via DC Comics

Kendra Saunders made her first appearance in JSA: Secret Files #1 by James Robinson, David Goyer and Scott Benefiel. After Kendra took her own life, her body was inhabited by the spirit of Shiera Hall, who was the first-ever Hawkgirl. But though Kendra retained her memories, she had none of Shiera's memories or fighting skills. This ended up causing complications with Hawkman, who believed they were reincarnated soulmates. Kendra became determined to define herself apart from the other incarnations of Hawkgirl, especially when it came to her membership in the Justice Society of America. Kendra would wind up befriending the Justice Society's female members, and making enemies of her own; the most prominent was Blackfire, sister of the Teen Titans' Starfire. Eventually, Kendra would track down Hath-Set - the assassin who killed the original incarnations of Hawkman and Hawkgirl, trapping the trio in an endless cycle of resurrection - and kill him, breaking the cycle while finally being able to live her life.

Her next big stop was joining the Justice League, where she struck up a relationship with Roy Harper, the newly-forged Red Arrow. But multiple issues, including the return of Hawkman, led to them breaking up. Tragedy soon struck during Blackest Night, when Hawkman and Hawkgirl were killed and resurrected as Black Lanterns. But when Hal Jordan transforms them into White Lanterns, they return to life...though Hawkgirl is now Shiera instead of Kendra. Kendra would fully make her return to the DC Universe during Dark Nights: Metal, once again joining the Justice League before striking out on her own in Metropolis.

Shayera Hol Defined the Hawkgirl Mantle

Image via DC Comics

The most well-known Hawkgirl is probably Shayera Hol, the wife of Hawkman's incarnation, Katar Hol. The Hols were intergalactic police officers who hailed from Thanagar, and after their travels brought them to Earth, they decided to reside in Midway City, taking up the profession of museum curators. Shayera made history when she and Katar joined the Justice League; prior to their arrival, the team had set a 12-member limit. Joining the Justice League wasn't the only change that Hawkgirl would undertake; she eventually took the name Hawkwoman, though that came with a dark revelation. When Kendra Saunders, alongside John Stewart and the Martian Manhunter, paid a visit to Shayera on Thanagar Prime it was revealed that she used a reality absorbing device to mask the fact that she was the last surviving Thanagarian. Furthermore, she and Kendra are revealed to be two separate beings, and after a torturous journey, she reunites with Hawkman.

What Are Hawkgirl’s Powers?

Image via DC Comics

Like her other incarnations, Hawkgirl is best known for her signature winged harness, which is forged out of Thanagarian Nth metal. Nth metal can defy gravity, which is how Hawkgirl can fly and often carry objects that weigh more than she does. Wearing Nth metal also granted Kendra superhuman strength and a healing factor, which served her well in combat (and is the reason why her past lives could reincarnate.) Speaking of combat: Hawkgirl tends to be one of the most skilled warriors on the planet thanks to her fighting skills (some of which she picked up in past lives) and her wide array of weapons. The most iconic weapon Hawkgirl takes into battle is her mace; like her harness, it is forged entirely out of Nth Metal.

Hawkgirl's Previously Appeared In Other DC Shows

Close

Both Hawkgirls have made their appearances in other DC television projects, including two beloved shows. Shayera Hol was a major cast member in the Justice League animated series, where she was brought to life by Maria Canals-Barrera; her origin was seemingly the same as the comics, where she was stuck on Earth after chasing a criminal. The Justice League series finale "Starcrossed" revealed that this was a lie: Hawkgirl was secretly a spy sent by the Thanagarian army to study Earth and seemingly prepare it for battle against the malevolent race known as the Gordanians. In reality, the Thanagarians wanted to use Earth as part of a hyperspace bypass that would destroy it - leading Shayera to turn her back on her people. She eventually resigned from the Justice League, but returned in Justice League Unlimited - where she'd encounter Carter Hall, aka Hawkman.

Kendra Saunders, on the other hand, had a bit of a rockier road. First appearing on The Flash (played by Ciara Renée), it was revealed that she was actually Hawkgirl - and that the immortal tyrant Vandal Savage sought to hunt her down because he was obsessed with her. Kendra later joined the cast of Legends of Tomorrow, as the Time Master Rip Hunter (Arthur Darvill) sought a group of heroes to help him end Savage's reign of terror. Like her comic counterpart, she didn't have her memories and resisted entering a relationship with Hawkman, but the first season left much to be desired, often putting her in danger or forgetting that she was a warrior with centuries of experience.

Whatever version of Hawkgirl Merced is playing, she's more than excited to take on the role. "I really adored Hawkgirl. I had Hawkgirl and Hawkman as part of my collection. Well, technically it wasn’t mine. It was my siblings and I’s collection. We had Hot Wheels too. We just had a really fun, enjoyable childhood with those. So, this is a full circle moment," she told Collider. Hopefully, Superman lets Hawkgirl take flight.

Superman comes to theaters on July 11, 2025.