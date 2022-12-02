Aldis Hodge, who played Hawkman in Jaume Collet-Serra’s Black Adam is excited to work with James Gunn and Peter Safran to build the future of the DC Universe. In an exclusive interview with Collider’s own Christina Radish for Season 2 of Leverage: Redemption, Hodge revealed that he hasn’t spoken with Gunn about Hawkman yet, but hopes to start working on new JSA projects sooner, rather than later.

Two months ago, Warner Bros. Discovery announced that Gunn and Safran were officially named Co-Chairmen and Chief Executive Officers of DC Studios. That means the duo is now in charge of building a 10-year plan to unite DC productions across film, TV, animation, and even video games. While Gunn and Safran still haven’t revealed anything about their long-game plan, it’s almost certain that Black Adam and its character will be part of DC’s future. After all, the Dwayne Johnson-led movie made a splash at the box office, hauling $366 million globally even as faith in the DCEU fades. So, when we sat down with Hodge, we wanted to know if he was already discussing Hawkman's future and what he thought about the new leads of DC Studios. In Hodge’s words:

“No, I haven’t spoken to James. As far as the reaction, I know James has done some really great work with [Guardians of the Galaxy] and ‘Suicide Squad,’ so it gives me a great deal of confidence in what his vision can be for DC. I’m looking forward to seeing what he and Peter Safran come up with, and am definitely looking forward to continuing telling these stories about the JSA/Black Adam Universe.”

Image Via Warner Bros.

RELATED: Pierce Brosnan and Aldis Hodge Talk ‘Black Adam’ and Filming a New Kind of Superhero Fight Scene

While there’s still no official plan to bring Hawkman back to the DCU, Hodge is excited about working with Gunn, as he has a personal connection with the filmmaker. After all, Gunn taught him how to play the game Mafia. As Hodge tells us:

“It’s funny, I haven’t run into James in a bit, but I remember meeting James randomly one time, years ago, when I was over at my god sister’s house. We were all playing a game called Mafia, and James was actually teaching us how to play. He probably wouldn’t remember, but it’s funny to think about that, now that we’re at this level. Back then, I never would have imagined that would be the case. Now, working with that guy in this big of an arena is pretty awesome.”

Where Can You Watch Black Adam?

Hodge’s Hawkman is not the only member of the Justice Society of America introduced in Black Adam, as the movie also features Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher. Last week, the movie became available on Digital, Blu-ray, and DVD, allowing every DC fan to enjoy the antihero’s adventure from the comfort of their home.

Look for more from our exclusive interview with Hodge soon. Meanwhile, check out our interview with him about Black Adam below: