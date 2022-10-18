Here are the facts about Hawkman that are pretty straight-forward: he was first introduced in Flash Comics #1 in 1940, he favors the use of a mace as a weapon, he has large, artificial wings, and is typically side-by-side with Hawkgirl/Hawkwoman. After that, it gets a little weird. Most often, he is human archeologist Carter Hall, a reincarnation of Egyptian prince Khufu. Or, as Katar Hol from Thanagar. Or, sometimes, an amalgamation of both. It’s the complicated, but utterly fascinating backstory of the hero set to be played by Aldis Hodge in the upcoming DC film, Black Adam.

Hawkman's Comic Book Beginnings

Hawkman's beginning in Flash Comics wouldn't seem to be anything that would destroy DC's space-time continuum of origins down the road. He started off as archeologist Carter Hall, as mentioned above. The latest incarnation of prince Khufu discovered a ninth, or Nth, metal, one that defied gravity, allowing him to fly. Donning a costume with large wings and a golden hawk-like mask, Hall became Hawkman, fighting the evils of crime and Nazis, in no particular order. Thanks to his occupation as a museum curator, Hall had access to the museum's store of ancient weapons that he used in his heroic pursuits. Hawkman was also aided in crime fighting by his companion hawk, Big Red

Image Via DC Comics

The Justice Society of America

In the winter of 1940, All Star Comics #3 introduced the Justice Society of America, the first superhero team in comic books. The JSA counted among its founding members Doctor Fate, Hourman, the Spectre, Sandman, Atom, the Flash, Green Lantern, and, of course, Hawkman, who would become the JSA's chairman in issue #8. In between chairman duties and fighting villainy, Hall reunited with Khufu's reincarnated bride, Shiera Saunders, aka Hawkgirl. For 11 years, this version of the character was the status quo until Hawkman's time in the Golden Age of comics came to an end in 1951's All Star Comics #57.

Katar Hol

Then came 1961, the first alteration of Hawkman's origin story and point zero for the debacle to follow the hero for years. DC decided to reboot their Golden Age heroes in new incarnations, retaining their same names and powers. Hawkman was reintroduced in the pages of The Brave and the Bold #34 as Katar Hol, an alien police officer from the planet Thanagar, who, along with his wife Shayera, pursued a Thanagarian fugitive to Earth, where the two decided to stay. They would need aliases, naturally, so they adopted the names Carter and Shiera Hall, curators of a museum in Midway City. Clever, no? And, get this - he too liked using ancient weapons when fighting crime! This was fine, of course, as it would soon be revealed that the Katar Hol version of the character lived on Earth-One, while the original version of Hawkman lived on the parallel world, Earth-Two. Occasionally, the two would meet when a global threat required both the JSA and the Justice League of America to partner together to stop it, but in theory, it didn't really matter

Image Via DC Comics

Hawkman in 'Crisis on Infinite Earths'

The iconic Crisis on Infinite Earths series in 1985 is when Hawkman's origins truly became problematic. For those unaware, Crisis was a massive revision of DC continuity, one that purged the infinite numbers of Earths - most seemingly created on a whim to serve a storyline - into one single Earth, with a revised timeline. In this timeline, the JSA existed and was active in the 1940s, while the JLA also existed, decades after the JSA's time. So now Hawkman was active in the 1940s but didn't arrive on Earth until the 1980s. A variety of writers took a stab at cleaning up the mess, only to further complicate things.

This Is Where Things Get Confusing

Now with Hawkman's presence in the DC continuity being a source of confusion, what better way to clear things up than to add yet another different origin story? The DC series Hawkworld painted Thanagar as a society that sought to conquer other worlds to better itself. Katar Hol, the son of a Thanagarian official, rebelled against the tyranny, which resulted in Katar and his partner Shayera being exiled to Earth. So follow along, kids. This new Katar Hol just arrived on Earth. But if he's Katar Hol, who was the other Katar Hol? Explanations included that other versions were; the Golden Age version of the characters who are still active after retiring in 1951 a Thanagarian agent named Fel Andar who is sent to spy on the JLA in the 1980s, and simply merging all the different Hawkmen into a "Hawkgod" (but just on an add-hawk basis).

RELATED: Pierce Brosnan and Aldis Hodge Talk ‘Black Adam’ and Filming a New Kind of Superhero Fight Scene

Finally, the 1999 JSA series came along with a viable solution (for the comics) to the Gordian knot that was Hawkman's mythology. It all begins with the Egyptian prince Khufu - remember him? The series discloses that Khufu discovered a crashed Thanagarian ship, and additionally, every existing version of Hawkman was a reincarnation of Khufu, who was cursed to be reborn eternally and become a hawk-themed hero every time. Only, the very first Hawkman is actually Ktar Deathbringer, pre-ancient Egypt, who chose to be reborn over and over until he has saved more lives than he took as a genocidal Deathbringer. Done? Oh, foolish reader. If only. The Hawkman series of 2018 revealed that Khufu and his wife Chay-Ara reincarnate alright, but not linearly. They reincarnate throughout time and space, showing up on Earth, Krypton, and other planets in past and present. They just can't remember who, when, and where they've been. Clear as mud, right? And that still is only a hawk's eye view, as shown in this detailed "Lives of Hawkman" flowchart.

Hawkman in Movies and TV

So this convoluted history has typically been watered down to either the Katar Hol or the Carter Hall versions of the character being used in other media. Katar Hol is the incarnation for Super Friends, Young Justice, Justice League Action, and in the 1979 TV special Legends of the Superheroes, portrayed by Bill Nuckols. The Carter Hall iteration of the character appears in Batman: The Brave and The Bold, DC Super Hero Girls, Smallville, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, and in Stargirl. Aldis Hodge's portrayal in Black Adam falls in the latter category, and given the Egyptian connection there, it is likely to be a key plot device in the interactions between Hodge's righteous Hawkman and Dwayne Johnson's anti-hero Teth-Adam, aka Black Adam.

