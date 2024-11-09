Hawkman is a signature DC character who has been brought to life by many actors over the years, but most recently, it was Aldis Hodge who played the character in Black Adam, the 2022 film that has since been discarded as DC moves into a new era. Now, Iron Studios is delivering its own twist on the character, as the studio just recently unveiled on its Instagram a new Hawkman figure based on his appearance in DC Comics. The 1/10 scale figure was announced to celebrate Hawkman’s 10th anniversary with DC Comics. The Iron Studios Hawkman figure retails for $249.99 and is now available for pre-order, and expected to be released in the third quarter of 2025, sometime shortly after June. It even comes with the option to open or close the wings.

Iron Studios just recently dropped a big batch of new collectibles, including a Kraven the Hunter figure based on his appearance in Marvel Comics to coincide with the release of Aaron Taylor Johnson’s Kraven movie, coming to theaters next month. Iron Studios also dropped new figures for two of the strongest Jedi in Star Wars, Anakin Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano, each based on their appearance in the Clone Wars flashback during Ahsoka, the 2023 Disney+ series. Also, part of the new batch of collectibles was a new Jean Grey figure showing the X-Men character merged with the White Phoenix Force, and also a Wonder Woman figure based more on her appearance in DC Comics than anything fans have seen with Gal Gadot the last 5-7 years.

Will Aldis Hodge Ever Return as Hawkman?

While Hodge has mentioned that he would love to come back and play Hawkman again, it seems that the new DCU under James Gunn and Peter Safran’s leadership might be moving in a different direction. Whether this is recasting the character or moving forward without him as part of their current plans, there has been no official word on Hodge’s return as Hawkman. If you’re a fan of Aldis Hodge and wondering if he has anything coming up, you’re in luck; Hodge will star as the legendary detective Alex Cross in Prime Video’s Cross series, which is set to premiere on November 14.

The new Iron Studios Hawkman figure can be pre-ordered from IronStudios.com. Check out the figure above and watch Aldis Hodge as Hawkman in Black Adam, now streaming on Max.

Black Adam
Director: Jaume Collet-Serra
Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Aldis Hodge, Pierce Brosnan, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi
Runtime: 125 Minutes

