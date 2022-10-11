It’s a strange experience watching a film from the silent era. Most were made before your grandparents were born, and virtually everyone involved in their production has been dead many decades over. The lack of recognizable names and use of archaic techniques gives them an otherworldly quality that no contemporary film can match, and modern audiences may view them less as films and more like relics unearthed from a lost civilization. This sense of detachment does lend itself to more objective analysis that only the passing of time allows for, but it also transforms them beyond their original form to create a wholly different beast.

One of the greatest examples of this is Häxan, a 1922 horror film by Benjamin Christensen that once held the record as the most expensive Scandinavian film ever made. Watching it today feels like rummaging through the pages of an ancient text where the dust of a bygone age still clings to the paper, elevating its already mysterious quality to new levels. The macabre nature of its being – one where witches and demons thrive and happiness is a luxury no one can afford – makes it a grim watch at the best of times, but its exploration of superstitions and how blind faith in unproven truths can have dire consequences makes it a compelling watch that offers far more than just cheap scares. A century on, its message remains painfully relevant.

What is 'Haxan'?

The most notable aspect of Häxan is its format, with Christensen eschewing a traditional narrative structure in favor of a half-documentary/half-fiction framework. The film initially feels like an educational tool, with its opening taking the form of a factual discussion about witches and their various portrayals through the centuries (while also establishing their longevity in the darkest corners of the human psyche). Following this the film becomes a series of dramatized vignettes set during the Middle Ages, each depicting a different side of this tragic period. One short tells the tale of an old woman who is falsely accused of witchcraft following the sudden death of a young man, while another focuses on the nightly adventures of Satan as he lures women away from their husbands and terrorizes those who oppose him. They’re certainly exaggerated, but they succeed in painting a bleak image of how much this superposition had gripped daily life. The final segment turns Häxan into a visual essay, with Christensen positing his theory that those accused of witchcraft were instead suffering from mental or neurological conditions that medicine did not yet understand (with their confessions coming solely from the threat of torture). It's an interesting way to structure a film, and it gives Häxan a unique quality that remains fresh a hundred years on.

While not everything Christensen theorizes has aged well (medicine being the most constantly evolving form of science, of course), the brunt of what he’s saying continues to ring true. Women have faced oppression throughout human existence, and the fear of witchcraft that spread through Europe from the 15th century onward was just one pitstop on the centuries-old road of persecution. A segment towards the end of Häxan illustrates this perfectly. A woman in the 1920s is shown with clear signs of hysteria (coincidentally the same signs those accused of witchcraft observed many centuries prior), instigated by her husband’s death in WWI. Her mother forces her to be examined, after which the doctor wastes no time saying she should be institutionalized. It’s a clear improvement from 500 years ago when she would have been burned at the stake, but she’s still being condemned to a miserable existence with little hope of recovery. As the film puts it, we might like to console ourselves that the lukewarm shower in the dismal psychiatric hospital has replaced the barbaric methods of old, but the end results are much the same (as the powerful transition from the shower to women burning at the stake indicates). Superstition is a deadly force, and even after all this time it still holds great influence.

Is 'Haxan' True or False?

Image via Skandias Filmbyrå

This factual basis for much of Häxan’s content is precisely what makes it so scary. Belief in sorcery and the occult may not have any roots in fact, but the harassment of women who have been accused of witchcraft certainly does, giving the film a grisly overtone that does not allow for simple entertainment. The most terrifying moment comes from an extended sequence where Christensen demonstrates medieval torture devices, lingering on each for just long enough to border on distressing before moving on to the next. We never see any of them in use, but the mere thought that they once were commonplace is enough to haunt your nightmares for weeks. At one point Christensen says that one of his actors “insisted” on trying on the thumbscrew torture device, later joking that he would “not reveal the terrible confessions I forced from the young lady in less than a minute”. It’s one of Häxan’s few moments of comedy, and as with most examples of gallows humor, it ends up making the film feel even more dour as a result. Of course, Christensen did not torture one of his actors (at least, one would hope not), but its blunt inclusion in the middle of an otherwise serious scene casts a dark shadow that makes the sequence truly unsettling.

This is not the only example of Christensen being playful with the truth, as seen in the film’s centerpiece story. An innocent woman referred to as Maria the Weaver (Maren Pedersen) is accused of witchcraft following the death of the local printer, damning her to levels of torture and humiliation even the most depraved of individuals wouldn’t commit. Her only crime? Being old, unattractive, and the first unfortunate soul to walk past Anna (Astrid Holm) after she considers the idea that her husband was killed by supernatural means. Maria eventually confesses to her non-existent crimes, but not before implicating other supposed witches as revenge for her suffering. One of them is Anna, and the story ends with both the accuser and the accused being sentenced to be burnt at the stake, a twist of fate that would be almost comedic if it wasn’t so tragic. The entire segment borders on the edge of plausibility, with footage of Maria’s captivity being shown alongside an extended sequence of a witches' sabbath that is presented identically to the proceeding scenes. Fact and fiction coexist in this world, a mood that captures the state of mind of those unfortunate enough to be living through this era. The segment ends with an intertitle informing us that over eight million people were burned as witches. That’s a gross exaggeration of the true figure (estimates fluctuate between 50,000 and 80,000), but as a final heartbreaking image to hammer home the calamity of this period, it does its job flawlessly.

At Its Core, 'Haxan' Is a Horror Film

Image via The Criterion Collection

But at its core, Häxan is a horror film, and Christensen is sure to include enough expressionist sequences to give The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari a run for its money. Häxan is a phenomenal visual experience, with foggy landscapes drenched in a thick layer of shadow populated by soulless demons and grotesque devils persisting throughout the runtime. The artificial nature of the sets complements the heightened nature of the costumes and performances, giving these scenes a fantastical quality that is both mesmerizing and disturbing. Some of the greatest shots of the silent era are found here, with the image of two deformed pig-like creatures guarding a doorway while witches under the guise of cats desecrate a church altar being a particular standout. Satan also makes a few appearances across the film, portrayed by none other than Christensen himself (his dual role as an overload in both the real and fictional world creating a multitude of implications). He throws himself into the role with much gusto, and while his performance borders on the edge of absurdity, he succeeds in straddling the line between comedy and drama to become a truly unnerving presence. The world of Häxan is a strange place – it only makes sense that the person responsible for the madness is the strangest of the lot.

Horror is not merely a tool to frighten. While this is a key aspect of the genre, another of its strengths is its ability to explore cultural and political themes beyond what other films can do. The horror of humanity is the scariest thing in the world, and if a film can leave you with chills by shining a light on something you’d rather have remained ignorant about, then the horror genre can become a very effective means of discussing real-world issues. Häxan demonstrates this perfectly. Its desire to entertain comes second to its scathing critique of misinformation and how those in power will weaponize it to subjugate those below them. Examples of this stretch throughout our civilization, with the horrific treatment of women during the height of the witchcraft scare being one of the worst cases. Christensen may indulge the fantastical nature of this belief to some extent, but beneath the demonic images is a loud and angry point that demands to be heard – one that holds as much power now as it did in 1922. If nothing else, Häxan serves as a damning statement on human ignorance and our desire to fill the gaps in our knowledge with whatever nonsense comes our way. Lying to ourselves that our actions are always for the best is one thing, but when those actions begin to have awful consequences on innocent people, it’s worth questioning who’s the real villain. The Devil might not be real, but we are, and perhaps that’s even worse.