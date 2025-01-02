It was such a relief when Hayao Miyazaki announced he was un-retiring. While it was far from his first attempt at retirement, the announcement that came after the premiere of The Wind Rises seemed final. The acclaimed animator was in his 70s, had lost his creative rival/mentor Isao Takahata, and the future of Studio Ghibli was uncertain itself, so perhaps this was the end. But the so-called never-ending man was fooling himself once again and soon began work on his latest masterpiece, The Boy and the Heron (or How Do You Live? in Japan). The film was quickly hailed as a triumph and became the highest-grossing Ghibli release in the US before winning Miyazaki his second Academy Award for Best Animated Film. As it turns out, that entire time period was documented and has now been released on Max as Hayao Miyazaki and the Heron. The two-hour documentary follows Miyazaki's process and gets more personal than one could ever imagine, and it is such a delight to see.

This Documentary Takes You Up Close to Miyazaki

Hayao Miyazaki and the Heron begins precisely 3,598 days before the release of The Boy and the Heron, with Miyazaki announcing his retirement. But only three years later, Miyazaki presents his longtime producer, Toshio Suzuki, with a proposal for another feature. Soon begins the multi-year process that was building The Boy and the Heron, and this documentary follows it every step of the way. Quickly talks of financing and schedule begin, Takeshi Honda, known for his work on Evangelion, is brought on as animation director to keep Miyazaki motivated, and the legendary director gets to work. Right away, Miyazaki starts his storyboards and the documentary puts the audience right next to him at his desk. But there's so much more to this movie than just his work.

Unlike The Kingdom of Dreams and Madness and The Never Ending Man, two other Studio Ghibli and Miyazaki-centered documentaries, Hayao Miyazaki and the Heron explores the man himself outside of the studio. The documentary literally begins with a nude Miyazaki in a bathhouse addressing the camera, as if to state this will be exposing more of Miyazaki than expected. In this film, Miyazaki is seen doing mundane things like getting coffee, burning rice cakes, going for walks, playing ping-pong, and chopping wood. Beyond the mundane, he is shown celebrating his birthday and sharing jelly beans with his grandchildren, searching for frogs with them, and attending a graduation. It's these little aspects of life that aid in demystifying the legendary filmmaker, which only opens him up more to revealing his creative process.

The Sources for Miyzaki’s Creativity Are Revealed

Image via Toho

Much of Hayao Miyazaki and the Heron relies on the director's films — intercutting moments from his life with moments directly represented in his films begins to show where everything comes from. In particular, relating to The Boy and the Heron, the documentary reveals how producer Toshio Suzuki helped Miyazaki form the character of the Grey Heron; how a former color designer who had passed, Michiyio Yasuda, was not only reflected in the film as Kiriko but specifically told Miyazaki to do one more film. But none more than his relationship to Isao Takahata.

Isao Takahata, an acclaimed animator himself, is repeatedly accused of haunting Miyazaki (by Miyazaki himself). A relationship that spanned decades, Miyazaki referred to it as a "love-hate" relationship, both being inspired by his work and constantly striving to outperform him. Miyazaki blames Takahata and his death for pushing him to do another movie because "Takahata was upset with [Miyazaki]. 'Directors never retire,' he said," recalls Suzuki. In one of the more heart-breaking moments of the film, Miyazaki speaks at Takahata's funeral and reflects on their creative process. He says, through tears, "We weren't satisfied with our work. We wanted to go further and deeper and do something we could be proud of." This is precisely what the film captures as Miyazaki struggles at his desk.

When talking about his process, Miyazaki returns to the idea of opening one's mind. He says, "The brain lid opens. Ideas rise to the surface from unknown places in the mind. You have to go crazy to open the inner doors of the brain." But it's never simple. Miyazaki is shown throwing pages of storyboards away, describes the work as "crawling along," and more than once says, "I don't know what I'm doing." Despite that, Suzuki observes, "[Miyazaki] seems to be suffering, but he's enjoying himself too," which unfortunately is fundamental to creative work. This documentary explores how wrenching it can be to pull something from deep in the "primitive parts of the mind," also how rewarding it can be as it comes together, but ultimately and more importantly, how human.

It's Just Nice to Spend Time with Miyazaki

For how deep into the creative psyche this movie dives, it is largely just time well spent with one of the greatest filmmakers. For anyone speaking Japanese, this movie would be perfect ambiance to just have on while doing a menial task. This takes you inside Miyazaki's world and his work on pleasant terms and never comes off as unwelcoming. The film is a portrait of someone getting older, wrestling with life and his close friends passing away, but never being overcome by it. The never-ending man continues to put pen to paper, and the results are nothing short of magnificent. And if nothing else, this movie documents the moment Miyazaki won the Oscar: watching from Japan but going to the bathroom during the category and coming out a winner. What a way to win an Oscar!

Hayao Miyazaki and the Heron is available to stream on Max.