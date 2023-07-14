The final film from Hayao Miyazaki has received a major update, as the project formerly titled How Do You Live will be distributed as The Boy and the Heron, according to Variety. Coming to theatres across the United States later this year, the book adaptation will serve as the final expression of art in a career that will leave behind an unforgettable legacy. A boy will grow up in the middle of a complicated situation, using all of his strength to adapt to a future that has been waiting for him during his entire life. After decades of entertaining the world with lovable characters, breathtaking visuals and stories that know how to reach the hearts of the audience, it's time for Miyazaki to say goodbye.

The Boy and the Heron was originally though to be adapting the 1937 Japanese novel titled "How Do You Live", in which a man has to adapt to living with his mother after his father passed away when he was a young child. However, it has recently been confirmed that Miyazaki's movie will follow an entirely original plot unconnected to the novel.

In an unprecedented strategy implemented by Studio Ghibli for the release of the film, not a single trailer or extensive marketing material was released to promote the project. One poster was launched to introduce the movie to the market, becoming the only piece of material shared by the distributor in relation to The Boy and the Heron. Japanese audiences will get a chance to see the movie for the first time this weekend, becoming the first people in the world to take a look at the feature, and learn about the actual storyline the plot will follow. The mystery surrounding Miyazaki's last effort increases the audience's anticipation for its premiere.

Hayao Miyazaki's Legacy

The acclaimed filmmaker will leave behind a legacy without comparison, becoming an unforgettable figure in the history of animation. Classics like My Neighbor Totoro, Porco Rosso and Spirited Away will always live in the memory of the viewers that have followed Miyazaki's career throughout most of their lives. The impact the director left when it comes to the standard for Japanese animation will be studied for decades to come, cementing Miyazaki as one of the most influential figures in animated cinema over the course of the past three decades.

An official release date for The Boy and the Heron in the United States hasn't been confirmed by the studio, but the movie will premiere on the big screen later this year.