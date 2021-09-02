The 26-episode series will also be given a new English dub.

Hayao Miyazaki’s TV directorial debut Future Boy Conan will receive a U.S. Blu-ray 4K digital restoration release on November 16 – and it’s all thanks to distributor GKIDS, who is responsible for many notable anime releases. The 26-episode series will be given a new English dub and is expected to come with a 16-page character artwork booklet.

Miyazaki is not an unfamiliar name for many in the west, with his works from Studio Ghibli being the most successful and recognizable anime films in history, but his earliest work has been unknown in the U.S. for several decades. Nippon Animation’s Future Boy Conan follows the story of a boy named Conan who was raised on a desolate island by his grandfather in the aftermath of a future post-apocalyptic world. A mysterious girl named Lana washes up on shore and is being trailed by “shadowy operatives” who seek to use her to conquer what is left of civilization. Ironically, most of the story takes place in the year 2021 – go figure. The story was inspired by American science-fiction writer Alexander Key’s novel The Incredible Tide, which was released in 1970.

Image via Nippon Animation

RELATED: On Hayao Miyazaki's 'Spirited Away' and the Anxieties of Growing Up

The show originally aired in 1979 and even received a spin-off, Taiga Adventure. The spin-off revolved around a boy named Taiga who adventures in the world of magical artifacts, also known as OOPArts. The central artifact, Obats, is a giant living statue that sets out to gather OOPArts to become powerful and take over the world. Taiga Adventure was not created by the original staff of Future Boy Conan, however.

Now that more of Miyazaki’s animation genius is making its way across the sea, it’s time to add to our ever-growing anime collections. The complete series will be available this November and is available for pre-order now.

KEEP READING: Studio Ghibli Just Released 400 Free Images From Their Beautiful Anime Movies

Share Share Tweet Email

‘The Batman’: New Trailer Set for Release in October It's been a year since Warner Bros. unveiled the incredible first trailer for the new reboot.

Read Next