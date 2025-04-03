Before he became known for Spirited Away and multiple Studio Ghibli films, Hayao Miyazaki made his directorial debut in 1978 with the anime series Future Boy Conan. The series has 26 episodes and is based on the 1970 novel The Incredible Tide. As Miyazaki's works continue to find love to this day, this series is finally making its way to streaming.

According to IndieWire, Future Boy Conan will be available to stream on RetroCrush this April. However, not all episodes will be available at once and will be released on a weekly basis. In addition, the show will be streamed on the FAST version of RetroCrush on April 20, 22, and 27 as part of its Hayao Miyazaki-themed marathons.

Future Boy Conan is a show about a boy named Conan, who was raised on an island by his grandfather in a post-apocalyptic world. Years later, he meets a girl named Lana, who was raised on another surviving island. According to MyAnimeList, the show received a spin-off series titled Future Boy Conan II: Taiga Adventure, featuring a new set of characters set in South Africa.

Who is Hayao Miyazaki?

Miyazaki is a renowned Japanese animator and filmmaker known for his work in various animated feature films. He co-founded Studio Ghibli in 1985 and would be eventually described as "The Walt Disney of Japan." Starting his career in 1963, his work resonates with audiences worldwide. He has won two Academy Awards for "Best Animated Feature" for his work in Spirited Away and The Boy and The Heron. He also directed other notable Studio Ghibli titles, such as My Neighbor Totoro, Castle in the Sky, and Ponyo. Aside from his films, he has worked on numerous TV shows, like the 1969 Moomin TV series, 1984's Sherlock Hound, and 1974's Heidi, Girl of the Alps.

According to Forbes, Miyazaki announced his retirement multiple times. The first was in 1997 after working on Princess Mononoke. Next was after the international success of Spirited Away. Following that was after he released The Wind Rises, and the fourth announcement was after the release of The Boy and The Heron. This Japanese creative visionary can't stop working despite these multiple retirement announcements. In an interview with CBC in 2023, one of Studio Ghibli's executives confirmed that Miyazaki is "currently working on ideas for a new film" and will not announce his retirement anytime soon.

Future Boy Conan will be available to stream on RetroCrush on April 18, 2025.