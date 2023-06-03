In an era where digital marketing helps every major release in the market with numerous trailers, television spots and posters, Hayao Miyazaki is taking a different strategy for his upcoming film, How Do You Live?, According to producer Toshio Suzuki, the studio will only use the poster for the release that is already available as the only item for its promotional campaign. Before the film arrives in Japanese theatres this summer, not a single trailer or different poster will be used to promote the title. The lack of information surrounding the project might cause long-time fans of the filmmaker to feel even more interested in the story about to be told.

While details of the plot of How Do You Live are being safely kept under wraps, the premise for the movie states that it will explore how the real-life book of the same name directly affects the protagonist life. In the 1937 book, a young boy nicknamed Koperu lives with his mother after his father passes away. He's very close to his uncle, who visits him constantly and documents most of their interactions in a journal. The man hopes to give the record to Koperu when he's older, so he can go down the memory lane and re-visit some of their best moments together. That heartwarming story will be at the center of the plot for Miyazaki's upcoming movie.

In the filmmaker's last movie, The Wind Rises, Jiro Horikoshi (Hideaki Anno) constantly dreams about working with planes, but his eyesight isn't great for handling such vehicles. However, after the idea comes to him in a dream, he decides to pursue a career in engineering, working with planes while not having to pilot them himself. His journey would intersect with Nahoko Satomi's (Miori Takimoto) multiple times, and the pair would eventually fall in love. However, this wasn't a typical love story, and fate wouldn't be so kind for the young, engaged couple.

Hayao Miyazaki's Classic Tales

The most recognizable work from Miyazaki's career are the Studio Ghibli classics he has helmed over the course of his career. My Neighbor Totoro, Porco Rosso and Spirited Away have re-defined what it means to use animation to tell a story, instantly becoming beloved by audiences from all over the world. Since How Do You Live? will also feature a coming-of-age story, it might be safe to assume that Miyazaki will once again test the boundaries of his own abilities, setting the stage for an unforgettable narrative about the trials and tribulations of growing up.

You can check out the one and only poster for How Do You Live? below, before the movie opens in Japanese theatres on July 14: