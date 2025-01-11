If you’re a fan of animated Sherlock Holmes adaptations like The Great Mouse Detective, you need to check out Sherlock Hound. This animated series originally aired in 1984 and is now available on Prime Video. In this adorable series, the famous detective Sherlock (voiced by Larry Moss in the English dub) is an anthropomorphic dog. Hayao Miyazaki, the animation legend behind Kiki’s Delivery Service and Ponyo, was the original director attached to the series and worked on many of the episodes. Other directors on the series include Kyosuke Mikuriya who is known for Lupin the 3rd. Even the episodes Miyazaki didn’t direct still retain his style. Like Howl’s Moving Castle, the world of Sherlock Hound includes steampunk elements that give it a distinctive flair.

‘Sherlock Hound’ Is a Whimsical Spin on Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock Hound is a fun watch for fans of the Sherlock Holmes stories. Some of the episodes are directly inspired by Arthur Conan Doyle’s stories, including “The Adventure of the Blue Carbuncle” and “The Speckled Band,” while others are original mysteries. Famous characters from the Holmes series including Dr. Watson (Lewis Arquette), Mrs. Hudson (Patricia Parris), Professor Moriarty (Hamilton Camp), and Inspector Lestrade (Arquette) all appear. Dr. Watson meets Sherlock Hound in the first episode of the show and is very similar to the character in the stories. Like the original Dr. Watson, he’s an army veteran and medic. He's also physically larger than Sherlock and not as quick when it comes to deduction.

The show’s version of Holmes's archnemesis, Professor Moriarty, is a highlight of Sherlock Hound. He's an appropriately cartoonish villain with a sneering voice and determination to go after anyone who stands in his way, even children. While the Moriarty of the stories is carefully calculating and often has others do his dirty work, the Moriarty in Sherlock Hound is much more of a boots-on-the-ground scrappy villain with often ridiculous plans. Moriarty has two fun henchmen, Smiley (Moss) and Todd (Arquette). While Todd is more of a naysayer, Smiley is utterly loyal. He and Moriarty have a funny dynamic similar to Robotnik and Agent Stone in the Sonic the Hedgehog movies. In keeping with the show's steampunk style, the first time Moriarty is introduced, he chases Sherlock around town in his coal-powered car. Throughout the chase, he must keep screaming at Smiley to shovel more coal to make the car go faster. The cops in the world of Sherlock Hound are just as buffoonish as Moriarty and his henchmen, providing the show with slapstick comedy.