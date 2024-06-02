Studio Ghibli was founded almost 40 years ago now, and has long been held in high regard for the anime films it's produced in the years since 1985. Hayao Miyazaki is the biggest name associated with the company, being one of its co-founders and having directed the most feature films while at the company, though he’s far from the only director to be behind films produced by Studio Ghibli.

One of the other co-founders, Isao Takahata, has also made films at the company, and there are several other directors of note, including Goro Miyazaki, Hayao Miyazaki’s son. Those Miyazaki-directed films are all great (obviously), but to highlight the work of other Studio Ghibli directors, these movies rank among the best to come out of the studio that didn’t have Miyazaki as director (though he has had co-writing and/or producing credits for some of them).

10 'From Up on Poppy Hill' (2011)

Director: Goro Miyazaki

Image via Toho

While the best film dealing with the 1964 Tokyo Olympics would still be the documentary Tokyo Olympiad, From Up on Poppy Hill is an interesting “pre-Olympics” story. It’s set in 1963, and involves students fighting to save their school clubhouse from being destroyed as preparations for the Olympics – with all the building developments that entails – threaten their status quo.

It keeps things very grounded by anime movie standards, and while plenty of Studio Ghibli movies dip into more fantastical territory, From Up on Poppy Hill’s down-to-earth nature can be somewhat refreshing. It’s a bit “slice of life” in its approach, having a fairly relaxed feel to much of the narrative at hand, with small bursts of drama here and there, including a potential romance storyline that definitely doesn’t head in the direction most people would expect it to…

From Up On Poppy Hill Release Date July 16, 2011 Director Goro Miyazaki Cast Masami Nagasawa , Junichi Okada , Keiko Takeshita , Yuriko Ishida , Rumi Hîragi , Jun Fubuki Runtime 91 minutes

Watch on Max

9 'The Secret World of Arrietty' (2010)

Director: Hiromasa Yonebayashi

Image by Toho

Hiromasa Yonebayashi is the youngest person to have directed a feature film for Studio Ghibli, with the underrated The Secret World of Arrietty being his debut, and it being released the year he turned 37. Yonebayashi left Studi Ghibli to work at Studio Ponoc in 2015, but directed two films for Studio Ghibli, and his work as an animator for the studio could be seen as late as 2023, with The Boy and the Heron (that one was in production for a while).

The Secret World of Arrietty is another quiet, somewhat relaxed, and gently fantastical movie from Studio Ghibli, being about the connection a young boy makes with a young girl who also happens to be tiny, and lives in and around the boy’s (regular-sized) house with her family. It’s beautiful to look at, and there is an undeniable charm/novelty to seeing a depiction of the regular world from a very much irregular perspective.

Watch on Max

8 'The Cat Returns' (2002)

Director: Hiroyuki Morita

Close

The Cat Returns is almost a sequel to another Studio Ghibli film from 1995 (more on that later), though calling it a spin-off might be more accurate. It’s perhaps the most cat-heavy Studio Ghibli film to date (sorry, My Neighbor Totoro, and your cat-bus), having a story about a young girl who saves a cat who ends up being a ruler of a Kingdom of Cats, where she is – naturally – transported to.

It’s a film that conjures up a particularly strange fantasy world, even by the standards of Studio Ghibli, and even at just 75 minutes, it can feel a bit wild and overwhelming at times. That short length and its connection to another film (while not being quite as good) can combine to make The Cat Returns feel a little slight in comparison to other Studio Ghibli films, but it’s still solid for what it is, and remains undeniably creative and distinctive.

Watch on Max

7 'The Red Turtle' (2016)

Director: Michael Dudok de Wit

Close

Here’s something a little different: The Red Turtle was partly produced by Studio Ghibli, and partly produced by a group of French companies, while also having a Dutch director: Michael Dudok de Wit. One other thing that makes The Red Turtle stand out is its lack of dialogue, making things feel quieter and more universal than ever before, with the setting of the film being a deserted island.

The main character is a man trying to survive on the island in question, with The Red Turtle showcasing the sorts of bonds he begins to have with the animals that populate the place. It’s a calming sort of film for a while, owing to the laidback approach to storytelling and the lack of dialogue, but it proves willing to get more emotional when needed. In the end, it’s a slow sort of film, but a well-balanced and undoubtedly rewarding one.

Rent on Apple TV

6 'Whisper of the Heart' (1995)

Director: Yoshifumi Kondo