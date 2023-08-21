The Big Picture The Boy and the Heron's unorthodox marketing approach shows that not all movies need extensive promotional materials to generate buzz and interest.

Before it premiered in theaters in Japan, nobody really knew anything about Hayao Miyazaki's The Boy and the Heron beyond the fact that it was likely the animation icon’s final motion picture. This wasn’t a reflection of marketing campaign failing to get the word out about the movie’s arrival but rather an intentional part of how Studio Ghibli wanted the film to go out. Before its release, there were to be no trailers or official images (beyond a solitary poster) for The Boy and the Heron. This was a production that was going to be getting by on word-of-mouth and the appeal of seeing a new Miyazaki title on the big screen. No other major marketing maneuvers would be needed.

In theory, it sounded like a bold gambit, but also one that was fitting for this particular project. After all, if the first new Hayao Miyazaki movie in a decade wasn’t enough of an event unto itself, what motion picture would be? Plus, it functioned as a reminder that not every new release needs to be defined by all the promotional materials put out to hype its inevitable arrival. Trailers and posters can be glorious pieces of art unto themselves, but they aren’t necessary for all types of movies. If The Boy and the Heron’s unorthodox way of getting people to talk about its impending arrival is any indication, more movies should opt for a “less is more” approach for marketing.

Movie Marketing Can Be an Artform…But Not Always

The greatest movie trailers are remarkable short films unto themselves. That Social Network trailer set to a cover of Radiohead’s “Creep”, for example, or that initial teaser for Us (just to name two examples) are masterfully made projects that can live up to the movies they’re advertising. Unfortunately, those aren’t the norms for modern movie marketing materials. Hollywood studios instead opt to craft extremely generic trailers for much more distinctive motion pictures that offer up misleading portraits of what a movie offers. Worse, companies like Universal Pictures have made it a trademark to deliver trailers that spoil everything within the studio’s movies (even Oppenheimer had its final shot nestled in its trailers).

For studio executives, spoiler-heavy trailers offer a sense of security. Viewers can feel some sense of comfort knowing so much about an upcoming release and the studio doesn’t have to worry that certain plot points or visuals in the final feature might ruffle feathers. The element of surprise is gone, now those potentially provocative or surprising details can be less jarring for average moviegoers. These kinds of thought processes may appease the heads of gigantic conglomerates, but they aren’t putting the needs of a movie first and foremost. Trailers should be around to support and, in their best form, thrive beyond the movies they’re advertising, not cut those features down.

Plus, the way many modern movie studios attempt to blanket the marketplace in ads for new blockbusters tends to suck up all the oxygen in the room and make it harder for smaller movies to get any attention. Back in April 2013, director Steven Soderbergh astutely pointed out how the then-new release Iron Man 3 was already on everybody's radar, yet Disney was spending exorbitant amounts of cash on TV commercials and any other form of marketing to help juice up opening day grosses as much as possible. As pressure for big movies has only increased since then, rampant marketing for motion pictures everyone’s already conscious of has only become more inescapable. Modern movie marketing is often no longer about quality or interesting visuals, but rather simply scope. What better remedy to this glaring problem than to go in the opposite direction and just eschew movie marketing entirely?

Why Hayao Miyazaki's 'The Boy and the Heron's Marketing Works

Of course, abandoning traditional movie marketing means entirely isn’t going to work for every release. The Boy and the Heron has the gargantuan benefit of being the latest motion picture from one of the most prolific directors who’s ever lived. Hayao Miyazaki is a rare type of filmmaker like Christopher Nolan or Jordan Peele who can grab people’s attention with as much, if not even more, force as your average movie star. Smaller-scale titles from more obscure or outright unknown names won’t be able to grab people’s attention without some promotional materials of some kind. This summer’s Past Lives had an excellent marketing campaign that showed how to get the word out about a distinctive piece of cinema without giving away all the wonders within the movie itself.

Still, for larger-scale titles like The Boy and the Heron, going the no-marketing route can be a fantastic move. For one thing, it allows all the expectations of a movie to exist within the experience of watching it rather than in a lengthy lead-up to the feature itself. The age of endless comic convention panels or online teases for big blockbusters has made the pomp and circumstance surrounding the build-up to a superhero or legacy sequel blockbusters release as much of an event as the actual film. That pre-release hype can often overwhelm the feature and eventually make one lose sight of any of the artistic ambitions of the final product. The Boy and the Heron, by contrast, has put all eyeballs on what they can only experience within a movie theater auditorium, not on an endless sea of hype.

Plus, eschewing marketing sounds like a much more exciting proposition for theatrical projects, where there’s a finite window to watch a film on the big screen in contrast to streaming movies. The latter form of cinema typically arrives to services with minimal advertising, whether they’re minuscule indie features or gargantuan blockbusters. With no promotional material or incentive to watch the feature within a certain timeframe, these titles vanish from the public consciousness even quicker than they arrived. By contrast, there’s only so much time that one can see The Boy and the Heron on the big screen as it was meant to be watched. This quality of the theatrical experience instills as much urgency into seeing a certain highly anticipated feature as a barrage of TV spots and ensures that productions like The Boy and the Heron don’t fade from people’s memories like so many streaming properties.

There are endless reasons to embrace the idea of marketing approaches emulating the unique barebones reveal of The Boy and the Heron, including the fact that it could make what movie trailers do end up getting released feel all the more special. In a crowded landscape for pop culture, marketing materials can mush into each other. If trailers are more specially dosed out, more care can be put into them. Perhaps then we could get more trailers in the mold of that Girl With The Dragon Tattoo teaser rather than the tonal disaster that was the second Warcraft trailer. Whether you’re a movie marketer or an auteur filmmaker, the potential widespread adoption of The Boy and the Heron’s unorthodox release strategy offers lots of reasons for hope.