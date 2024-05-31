The Big Picture Fans rejoice as Hayden Christensen reprises Anakin in Ahsoka, showcasing missing saga moments.

Fans have long awaited to see The Clone Wars version of Anakin Skywalker in live action, and they weren’t alone. Star Wars icon Hayden Christensen spoke to Entertainment Weekly about his excitement about reprising his role in Ahsoka. It is no secret that Christensen has received the brunt of Star Wars negativity since he starred as Anakin some two decades ago. By virtue of seeing his journey start during childhood in The Phantom Menace, audiences saw the growing pains of the character, for better or for worse. But time has given fans the perspective they perhaps needed, and the actor has been embraced by the community.

His return to the role allowed audiences to see the moments missing from the saga films but shown in great detail in The Clone Wars. The animated series did great work in fleshing out Anakin’s (Matt Lanter) character and seeing what a commanding general he is, while not losing any of his impulsive and rebellious behavior. Christensen was able to harness these character traits in Ahsoka when he returns to his former padawan (Rosario Dawson) in a fever dream.

“It was a really exciting version of the character, this kind of post-life Anakin that is this wise master that is an expression of the totality of the character with a sense of everything that has happened to him and that he's gone through and being able to wield both sides of the Force. It was a really exciting version of the character that I had a hunger to get to play, and I think audiences had an appetite for as well.”

Seeing Anakin return to the screen in a perfect union of Christensen’s portrayal and The Clone Wars’ storytelling was an emotional ride for many. Arguably just as significant was seeing Anakin reunite with Ahsoka.

The Future For Anakin In 'Ahsoka'

Perhaps for viewers who only watched the live-action feature films, this union may not mean a great deal. Ahsoka, voiced by Ashley Eckstein, is a character created by Dave Filoni for The Clone Wars and has since grown to have a life of her own. But for fans of animated and live-action alike, this union was a long time coming. Ahsoka’s realization that Anakin wasn’t killed by Vadar but became him was one of the most devastating moments of Star Wars: Rebels. Revisiting this feeling and seeing Anakin as he was in his prime is what Star Wars is all about.

Christensen’s reprisal of the role confirms Anakin’s legacy and perhaps hints at more to come. But does Christensen admit to this directly? Not so much. The Star Wars alum told Entertainment Weekly he didn’t know if he would return for Season 2, but that should be expected. For now, fans will just have to satisfy their nostalgia by watching Season 1 of Ahsoka on Disney+.

