Major news is coming in from the Star Wars universe. Although we already know that the upcoming Ahsoka series will feature fan-favorite characters, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) will appear in the series. Christensen will reprise his famous role alongside Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano. Plot details for the show are currently under wraps, but this casting reveal is major for many reasons, especially for fans of the franchise’s animated series.

We already know that Anakin will play a key role in Obi-Wan Kenobi, the upcoming series starring the titular character’s actor Ewan McGregor. However, having Anakin be an important presence in Ahsoka’s series further solidifies the importance of the Star Wars animated shows in canon.

Having been introduced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Ahsoka was the Padawan of Anakin when he was still a Jedi. As the series showcased her teacher being drawn further and further to the Dark Side, their friendly dynamic turned into a tragic tale. Although their exact journey most likely will not be recreated in this new series, it could still be a critical plot point.

However, many fans might be wondering just how Anakin could figure into the series. After all, Ahsoka is said to be set at the same time as The Mandalorian, which itself takes place five years after Return of the Jedi. There are some logical theories as to how he could still appear. The Togruta warrior could see her former mentor in flashbacks or even in the present day as a Force ghost. Besides, Anakin’s spirit at the end of Return of the Jedi has been portrayed by Christensen since 2004, replacing original actor Sebastian Shaw.

Disney has not responded to The Hollywood Reporter’s requests for comment regarding this casting. Ahsoka is set to begin production in early 2022.

