The story of Anakin Skywalker's (Hayden Christensen) fall from Jedi hero to Star Wars' more iconic villain is a central part of the franchise. Fans first met the character as Darth Vader (Sebastian Shaw/James Earl Jones), eventually learning that his loyalties were not as concrete as they seemed. His redemption helps Luke (Mark Hamill) and the rebellion reach victory, but it raises more questions about the character. Fortunately, the prequel trilogy focuses on a young Anakin grappling with the Dark Side and transforming into the familiar Sith. These films, with a little extra context in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, create a beautiful arc for the character. Christensen's portrayal of Anakin solidified the tragedy as Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith shows the moment he leaves the Jedi of the Sith.

Anakin's choice isn't sudden, as there are many moments to foreshadow the transformation. Anakin massacring the Sand People in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones, severing Mace Windu's (Samuel L. Jackson) hand in the third film, and killing the younglings are the primary examples. However, the final confirmation that Anakin is committed to the dark side comes with Anakin's eyes taking on the unmistakable hue of a Sith. Yet, Anakin's eyes changing color was not initially intended, and the suggestion was outright rejected at first. Christensen and George Lucas disagreed on the idea of giving Anakin the yellow, bloodshot eyes that distinguish him from the Jedi before he got the well-known armor. Fortunately, cinema is a fluctuating process, and the yellow eyes were added to the film to represent Anakin becoming Vader, showing the collaborative effort that went into perfecting this arc.

Hayden Christensen Wanted Anakin's Eyes to Change

Anakin's Sith eyes are a chilling reminder of his alignment with the dark side. This serves as proof of his choices before all the fallout occurs, cluing the audience in that the story is nearly complete. However, there was no such visual representation of the moment Anakin became Vader originally. In an interview with Empire, Christensen explained the situation, admitting that Anakin's Sith eyes required a lot of discussion. Wanting a visual cue for the transition, Hayden Christensen proposed the idea of Anakin's eyes changing to match Darth Sidious (Ian McDiarmid) and Darth Maul's (Ray Park/Peter Serafinowicz). The Sith's yellow eyes can be seen throughout the prequel films, making it the perfect detail to confirm Anakin's transformation.

Yet, Christensen's suggestion wasn't exactly what can be seen in the films. He wanted it to occur during the scene he describes as "the tipping point in Anakin's fall to the dark side," which is when Anakin chooses to help Sidious over Windu. The actor revealed that he and Lucas approached the scene as a moment when Anakin was "conflicted but not yet corrupted, and that he still wanted to do the right thing." He goes into that scene as Anakin but emerges with the name Vader. Though he doubts his choice, Anakin pledges himself to the dark side in this scene, making it an important moment in his journey. Christensen felt it should be accompanied by an "observable shift" as an expression of Anakin's "turn and acceptance of the anointment of Darth Vader," making it the perfect time for his eyes to change.

George Lucas Understood the Importance of Anakin's Eyes Changing

Christensen claims he took the idea to George Lucas, suggesting the visual be tied to his new name. Between Maul and Sidious, Christensen believed the change would fit there, but Lucas disagreed. His biggest argument against changing Anakin's eyes was that Count Dooku (Christopher Lee) never had yellow eyes, proving that the trait is not universal among Sith. Lucas heard the actor out, but, as he disagreed, the suggestion was dropped. After Lucas rejected the idea, Christensen believed that to be the end, but as we know, Christensen's idea made it into the film.

Anakin got the full Sith eye treatment because Lucas reopened the discussion. Returning a few days later, Lucas told Christensen that, while he liked the idea, he wanted to use it in a different scene. Upon reflection, Christensen admits it wasn't the right moment for the change because "Anakin's fall to the dark side isn't just about good and evil and ideological views; it's also about timing and circumstance." He did not pledge himself to Sidious because he believed in the dark side. Instead, he saw it as his only option to save Padmé (Natalie Portman). This reasoning proves that Anakin is only beginning his fall in that scene.

George Lucas and Hayden Christensen's Collaboration Improved Anakin

Ultimately, Anakin has the same eyes as Maul and Sidious, making Dooku the odd Sith out. However, Anakin's transition helps explain this apparent plot hole. Anakin's yellow eyes in Revenge of the Sith are not consistent. They are evident as he battles the Separatists on Mustafar, but not in the next scene when he talks to Padmé. The eyes show when Anakin is controlled by the dark side. Though a talented Sith, Dooku is not consumed by his emotions in the same way as Sidious or, eventually, Anakin, and the connection between the eyes and Anakin's emotions explains why Dooku's eyes remain natural. It also improves Anakin's transformation. Rather than changing color once, Anakin's eyes give insight into his emotional state in several scenes. Using the yellow eyes this way, Lucas built off Christensen's idea, turning it into a depiction of Anakin's inner turmoil throughout the film's ending.

The visual of Anakin with yellow Sith eyes was a collaborative effort, as was the character. Christensen explained, "George is a visionary and always knew exactly what he wanted, but when I had an idea he would always hear me out and consider it." He would let his actors experiment with different ideas, like in his disagreement with Ian McDiarmid about Sidious' "ultimate power" line. Christensen confirmed that, in the end, the director used his own version of the scene. Lucas and Christensen worked together to give fans the films' final version of Anakin, and occasionally, that meant compromising, like with Anakin's eyes. The result was not Lucas' original plan, nor was it exactly Christensen's suggestion. However, they represent an important part of Anakin's transformation. The changing of Anakin's eyes represents Anakin's fall to the dark side, but it also shows the collaborative effort that went into his arc.

