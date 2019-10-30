New Pics Show ‘Star Wars’ Bad Boy Anakin, er, Hayden Christensen Chillin’ in Galaxy’s Edge

0

Well, well, well, what do we have here? It looks like Star Wars alum Hayden Christensen paid a visit to —where else? — Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland recently. It’s been a minute since we’ve seen Christensen anywhere near the world of Star Wars. At the peak of his fame in the early 00’s, Christensen played the adult Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. It’s good to have you back, bud!

On Wednesday, the Star Wars Twitter account shared a few photos from Christensen’s sweet Galaxy’s Edge hangout. In a decidedly not-Anakin move, Christensen is all smiles as he hands a young parkgoer a lightsaber, poses inside the Millennium Falcon cockpit, and stands outside amidst the realistic ships from the Star Wars franchise. The Star Wars account included a sweet, nostalgia-tinged caption to go along with the photoset, writing, “The Chosen One himself, Hayden Christensen, had a most impressive visit to Star Wars: #GalaxysEdge at @Disneyland. The Force is strong with this one!”

The Chosen One himself, Hayden Christensen, had a most impressive visit to Star Wars: #GalaxysEdge at @Disneyland. The Force is strong with this one! pic.twitter.com/P7BWi1vw33 — Star Wars (@starwars) October 30, 2019

Now, just because Christensen is appearing in some fun, Star Wars-related photos doesn’t necessarily mean he will be returning to the Star Wars universe. It’s not like it’s totally impossible (if Obi-Wan Kenobi can get a TV series, why not Anakin Skywalker, even if it covers some pre-Darth Vader years not seen in the prequels?) but still, don’t hold your breath. It’s a good thing we have The Mandalorian on Disney+ and Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker to look forward to, right?

For more Star Wars fun, check out the latest trailers for The Mandalorian on Disney+ and Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker. The Mandalorian arrives on Disney+ on November 12 and Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20.