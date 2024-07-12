The Big Picture Hayley Atwell joins voice cast of Grand Prix of Europe animated film alongside Gemma Arterton and Thomas Brodie-Sangster.

An upcoming animated racing movie which Warner Bros. is heavily involved with just got a new casting update. A new report from THR revealed that Hayley Atwell has joined the voice cast of Grand Prix of Europe, the debut animated film from Germany's EuropPark theme park. Also joining Atwell in the cast is Gemma Arterton and Thomas Brodie-Sangster. Arterton is best known for her role in The Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, but has also appeared in The King's Man and Clash of the Titans. As for Sangster, his most notable role is from the Maze Runner trilogy where he plays Newt, but he also played a small role in The Force Awakens and appeared as Jojen Reed in the early seasons of Game of Thrones.

The film will follow Edda (Arterton), a young mouse and the daughter of fairground operator Erwin, who is an aspiring race car driver. Before the 50th anniversary of one of the biggest racing events in the world, the European Grand Prix, Edda meets her idol Ed (Sangster) and also helps her dad save the family business. Edda gets taught in a web of responsibility and personal desire, longing to spend time with her hero but feeling an obligation to help her father. Waldermar Fast will helm Grand Prix of Europe, and Kirstie Falkous, John Reynolds, and Jeff Hylton will all serve as scribes on the project. The film does not yet have an official release date, but is currently planning to drop sometime in 2025.

What Has Hayley Atwell Been in Recently?

Atwell has long since solidified herself as one of the more popular actors working in Hollywood, and she's done that through her many strong performances, charm, and keen eye for good scripts. Just last year she played a major role opposite Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, and also reprised her role as Peggy Cater in the Disney+ animated series, What If...? and she also has several other intriguing projects in the works. Atwell will voice Lara Croft in the upcoming adaptation Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, the series which is directed by Joey Soloway with a script from Tasha Huo.

Grand Prix of Europe will release in 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and check out Atwell in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, now streaming on Paramount+.

