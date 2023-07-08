The tradition of TV shows gone too soon is one fans are increasingly familiar with these days. In 2016, Marvel fans suffered a particularly heartbreaking loss when Agent Carter, a series that followed Hayley Atwell's titular agent, was canceled on a cliffhanger after two seasons. While perhaps the more life-or-death question during the finale was whether Chad Michael Murray's Jack Thompson would die or not, the question that has most occupied the minds of fans has been something far more pleasant: will Peggy and Daniel Sousa (Enver Gjokaj) finally make it work?

Of course, anyone who is caught up on their MCU lore knows that Peggy and Steve (Chris Evans) finally had their dance at the end of Avengers: Endgame, while Sousa went on to appear on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., jumped forward in time to the present day, and found love with Daisy Johnson (Chloe Bennett). Still, there is always the question of "what if," and during a recent Ladies Night interview for Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning, Collider's Perri Nemiroff asked Atwell to weigh in on where she would have liked to see this Peggy/Sousa relationship go, had the series continued for a third season and beyond.

While Atwell doesn't speculate on where their relationship might have gone if the series had continued, she did reveal that when she was filming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, the question of who Peggy married was still up in the air, telling Nemiroff:

"I remember when I was filming it, the prop master had put a framed photograph on Peggy's bedside, of Peggy with her husband and her children, and Louis de Esposito ran over just before we started rolling, going "take that out. We don't know yet. We don't want to limit ourselves by kind of suggesting this is who she's married." And so that was taken out. And I thought, "OK, that's really interesting." And so that I think what they're so good at, they're so good at giving the audience what they want and exceeding the expectations. And I think that's why they're always aware of just feeding the amount of information that the audience need to know, to keep engaged, but also delighting them and surprising them with, with new information."

Image via ABC Studios/Marvel Television

RELATED: 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One': Hayley Atwell Shot for Three Months Without Speaking

What does that mean for Peggy and Sousa then? While Winter Solider came out two years before Agent Carter premiered, it was clear Marvel were still keeping their options open where Peggy was concerned, in multiple respects. While we'll likely never know what could have been between the two of them, we can take comfort knowing somewhere in the multiverse, there's a reality that got to see that play out over several seasons.

Peggy Knows Her Value — And So Should Everyone Else

While Atwell didn't speculate on the Peggy/Sousa of it all, she did share her hopes for what Peggy's future would hold in Season 3 and beyond. While she said she loves the line "I know my value. Anyone else's opinion doesn't really matter," her hope would be that others in the SSR would come to recognize Peggy's value:

"What a great thing to be spreading, for particularly younger people watching that going, oh, you can be brilliant at your job and not get the credit that you deserve, but that doesn't stop you from cultivating a strong sense, a healthy sense of self-esteem. [...] I would love that to have been developed, that she does get that validation because getting the validation from the outside world opens up opportunities for her to have more agency in the jobs that she's doing and the role that she's playing. So I would hope that you know, the progression of her character just becomes someone who isn't sort of “Oh, well, you know, I'll, I'll fight the good fight from the office” and I, “I know that I'm good” and going, like, oh, let's have that in more front and center now. And I think that seems to be what audiences are wanting from characters like her."

Next up, Atwell can be seen opposite Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, which hits theaters on July 12. Check out Atwell's full comments on Peggy Carter below: