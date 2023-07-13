Hayley Atwell is busy promoting her new movie Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One which is already being praised around the globe by fans and critics. The actor comes to the franchise in a new role and is acing all the stunts and franchise staple chase sequences. But before Atwell became part of the Tom Cruise-led franchise she was part of a Marvel Cinematic Universe as Peggy Carter, for more than a decade. While Avengers: Endgame made sure Steve and Peggy reunite at the end of the Infinity Saga, as per the actor her appearances afterward haven’t been so satisfying.

Atwell was first introduced as Peggy in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger and went on to make numerous appearances throughout the Infinity Saga even getting Agent Carter standalone series. Post Endgame she returned in the What If…? animated series as Captain Carter and brought the character to live-action again in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as part of the Illuminati, who were brutally killed by Wanda.

"I'm like, 'That wasn't my choice!'" Atwell told Josh Horowitz of her cameo in Multiverse of Madness on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "When she was like, 'I could do this all day' and then followed by she's immediately cut in half by a frisbee. And the audience being like, 'She can't do it all day. Apparently you can't, so, egg on your face,'” she said of the audience’s reaction adding, “That doesn't really serve Peggy very well." Atwell joins Elizabeth Olsen in sharing her frustration at how Multiverse of Madness portrayed their characters.

Hayley Atwell Had a Better Experience Working in What If…?

She went on to admit that she had a better time working on the animated series. "I felt like I had much more to do in the What If...? animation series," she said. Further elaborating, "I mean, any actor will tell you, to be able to go into a booth in effectively your pajamas and do an animation is great fun because you're focused on the voice as the instrument and your main performative tool." In the animated series, Peggy was part of a universe where she became the super soldier rather than Steve and had a complete arc in the series and leading the Guardians of the Multiverse. By contrast, "it felt like a frustrating moment in Strange."

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is in theatres now.