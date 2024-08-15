The Big Picture Alastor's redemption is a possibility, but he must be willing to put in the work in Hazbin Hotel.

Alastor's backstory will be revealed and prioritized in Season 2.

Hazbin Hotel creator Vivienne Medrano previously told Collider that Alastor was the first character created for the series.

The Radio Demon Alastor is one of the biggest enigmas in Prime Video’s adult animated musical series, Hazbin Hotel. With the series focused on redeeming sinners to get them into Heaven, could this mysterious character be one of them? Amir Talai sat down with Perri Nemiroff for an episode of Collider Forces, to discuss if his character could be Heaven-worthy one day.

When asked if Alastor was redeemable, Talai insightfully shared:

“I think that anyone is redeemable. I think that's one of the beautiful things about this show. But they have to be willing to put in the work, and the more bad you've done, the more work you're gonna have to do to redeem yourself. So, Alastor did some bad things in his life among living, he's done some bad things down in hell, and if he's going to redeem himself, he has to work very hard. But he has to want it first. I think there are a lot of people who don't want to be redeemed in Hell and on Earth.”

Talai was tight-lipped about one subject though. When Nemiroff asked who Alastor cared about most and who he would go above and beyond for, Talai simply said, “I'm not going to answer that.”

Alastor’s Backstory Will Be Explored in 'Hazbin Hotel' Season 2

Alastor fans have much to look forward to in Hazbin Hotel’s second season. Whether it’s grander storytelling or more songs than the first season, there will be some juicy Alastor content coming, too. At San Diego Comic-Con 2024, series creator Vivienne Medrano shared how canonizing Alastor’s backstory was a priority for her. “I've had him for so long, and I've developed him as a character for so long that people kind of know his backstory,” Medrano stated. “It was a very high priority for me to canonize that backstory because that's very full circle for me, not only as a storyteller but also just having this character for so long. So, I'm very excited for people to see the legitimately on-screen, canon version of his backstory. I've just had it for so long, so I’m very excited for that.”

Alastor was the first character Medrano developed when she was young, and she wanted to make sure the Radio Demon’s background was seen on-screen:

“Alastor I’ve had since middle school at the earliest iterations. Most of what he is now kind of came about in late high school through college, but he stayed pretty much the same throughout. It was more of just his design. He started out a deer, just an animal, but he was evil. A cannibal deer, and then it turned into a cannibal magical deer, and then it was like an evil demon deer. They became the shapeshifter into the human form who also was a deer. Finally, he ended up being a demon who just looks kind of like a deer and has deer aspects because of a backstory I gave him.”

Hazbin Hotel has been renewed through Season 4 and you can stream previous episodes on Prime Video. Don't miss Talai's full episode of Collider Forces.

