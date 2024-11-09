If you’re one of the many Hazbin Hotel stans heading to San Francisco’s Moscone Center West for the last weekend of November, we’re thrilled to share some exciting news with you. Joining a slew of other special guests from galaxies like Star Wars and universes like DC, the voices of Angel Dust, Alastor, and Valentino will also be in appearance, with Blake Roman, Amir Talai, and Joel Perez all joining one of the biggest fan-centered mergings of the year. Tickets are still on sale, so if this is the announcement you’ve been waiting for, there’s still time to head to the event’s website and solidify your one-of-a-kind experience.

With a second, third, and fourth season on the way, Hazbin Hotel has been one of Prime Video’s biggest adult animated hits throughout the streamer’s lifetime. Blending dark comedy with animation and tossing in a musical twist for extra spice, the series centers around the princess of Hell, Charlie Morningstar (Erika Henningsen), who longs to help Hell’s overpopulation problem. The current crowd controlling measure is a yearly purge that sees angels travel down from heaven to kill sinners. But, Charlie has a vision of a hotel that will rehabilitate the evil and turn them into souls worthy of joining the saved in heaven.

With a dynamic voice ensemble that includes Roman, Talai, Perez, Stephanie Beatriz, Keith David, Kimiko Glenn and Alex Brightman, the series has hit a high-note with fans who have longed for something completely different from what other similar productions have to offer.

What Other Celebrities Are Coming to FanExpo San Francisco?

In addition to the gang at Hazbin Hotel, the lineup of celebrity appearances at FanExpo San Francisco is a stacked one. From the galaxy of Star Wars, attendees can expect to spot Hayden Christensen, Manny Jacinto, and Giancarlo Esposito, while horror fans will delight in the presence of Cabin Fever, Hostel, and Thanksgiving-helmer Eli Roth and Jaws star - and all around icon - Richard Dreyfuss. Bop to the top with High School Musical alumni Corbin Bleu and Lucas Gabreel, or dip into the MCU and find out more about one of the most highly-anticipated Disney+ and Marvel series with Daredevil: Born Again star, Charlie Cox. If DC is more your speed (impending pun intended), FanExpo San Francisco has you covered with a slew of cast members from The CW’s The Flash making their way to the city by the bay, including Grant Gustin, Carlos Valdes, Danielle Panabaker, and Candice Patton.

Get your tickets for FanExpo San Francisco today and head over to Prime Video to stream the first season of Hazbin Hotel.

Hazbin Hotel In an attempt to find a non-violent alternative for reducing Hell's overpopulation, the daughter of Lucifer opens a rehabilitation hotel that offers a group of misfit demons a chance at redemption. Release Date October 28, 2019 Creator Vivienne Medrano Cast Erika Henningsen , Christian Borle , Alex Brightman , Amir Talai Main Genre Animation Seasons 2

Watch On Prime Video