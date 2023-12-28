The Big Picture Broadway legends join the cast of Hazbin Hotel, an upcoming animated series on Prime Video.

The new cast members include Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Krystina Alabado, and Lilli Cooper.

Early access to the first two episodes is available on January 12, with the full premiere on January 19.

Hell just got a little more crowded, but it's the more the merrier asBroadway legends check into Prime Video’s upcoming animated series Hazbin Hotel, set to premiere next month. Collider is excited to exclusively reveal the latest batch of names joining the chaotic Hell-dwelling crew.

First up is Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer as Rosie, one of the many Overlords of Hell and friends with Alastor the Radio Demon (Amir Talai). She can be seen in the full length trailer and heard singing “Ready For This” along with Alastor and Charlie (Erika Henningsen). Next is Krystina Alabado, playing Cherri Bomb, who was prominent throughout Hazbin Hotel’s Pilot episode and featured in the music video “Addict.” She’s Angel Dust's (Blake Roman) best friend.

Familiar voices return to the Hellaverse, including Brandon Rogers, who is the voice of the main character Blitzo in Hazbin Hotel’s sister show Helluva Boss. Roger will voice Katie Killjoy, which is perfect casting, especially for fans of Roger’s YouTube character Bryce Tankthrust, who is essentially Katie Killjoy from Hazbin’s Pilot. James Monroe Iglehart also hops over from Helluva Boss to voice Zestial, briefly seen throughout Hazbin’s Pilot. Don Darryl Rivera reprises his role as Travis, a demon who patronizes Angel Dust. Mick Lauer also returns to the Hellaverse playing the Trenchcoat Demon and singing several parts in the song “Happy Day in Hell.” He was the original voice of Husk in Hazbin’s Pilot, now played by Keith David.

More Broadway Superstars Join Hazbin Hotel’s Cast

Joining Vox (Christian Borle) and Valentino (Joel Perez) is the final member of the Vees: Velvette. This Hellish overlord who rules social media will be voiced by Lilli Cooper from SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical. The 1920 flapper-inspired Mimzy will be voiced by Sarah Stiles from Avenue Q and Steven Universe: The Movie. Last but certainly not least is Shoba Narayan, who was the first South Asian actor to play Princess Jasmine in Broadway’s Aladdin. Narayan will be voicing Emily in the series.

These actors will join a stellar cast list full of Broadway’s best or voice acting legends. The rest of the main cast includes Stephanie Beatriz, Kimiko Glenn, and Alex Brightman. The Prime series guest list includes performances by Darren Criss, Jeremy Jordan, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Patina Miller, and Jessica Vosk. Created by Vivienne Medrano, the adult animated musical is scored by platinum-certified artist Sam Haft and Emmy-nominated lyricist Andrew Underberg. Fans can have early access to Hazbin Hotel’s first two episodes on January 12 by pre-ordering an exclusive package with the A24 app.

Hazbin Hotel's four-episode premiere arrives on Prime Video on January 19. Afterward, the eight-episode season will debut two episodes a week until its season finale on February 2. You can see the full Season 1 trailer below.

Hazbin Hotel Release Date October 28, 2019 Creator Vivienne Medrano Cast Erika Henningsen , Christian Borle , Alex Brightman , Amir Talai Main Genre Animation Genres Animation , Comedy , Crime Rating TV-MA Seasons 2

