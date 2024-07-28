The Big Picture Hazbin Hotel announced two more seasons at SDCC 2024, and creator Vivienne Medrano is thrilled to share more demon redemption stories.

Medrano expresses gratitude for the rare double renewal, highlighting the significance given recent industry challenges.

Season 2 of Hazbin Hotel is already in progress, promising a deeper, more satisfying storyline with bigger payoffs.

Hazbin Hotel had a hellish good time at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 with the announcement that two more seasons were on the way. The adult animated musical on Prime was an instant success for the streamer and A24. Creator Vivienne Medrano expressed her excitement to get to tell more of these toe-tappin’ stories.

“Over the moon,” Medrano shared her reaction when she found out with Perri Nemiroff at the Collider Media Studio at SDCC. “It's huge. I'm properly animated today for it. It's unreal. Now I'm seeing people react because I've known for a bit. I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, it's happening,’ and then now to see everyone actually understand, the gravity of it is hitting, and I'm like, ‘Oh my gosh! Yes. We are going to be telling more of the story.’ I can't wait.”

In a time when the animation industry has faced many recent hardships, and The Animation Guild possibly striking in the coming weeks, a double renewal is quite a massive deal. This opportunity was not lost on Medrano either, as she explained, “That's why I was over-the-moon excited. As a creator in animation, it's so precious to even get one season. So, it's unreal and an honor to get this many and to have Amazon have the faith in the show to go ahead. Because Season 2 hasn't even come out yet, so a lot of it's based on the response to Season 1 and how Season 2 is shaping up. So, I'm so proud, and I'm determined to keep making the show as good as it can be.”

Hazbin Hotel’s Season 2 is in the works, but there has been no word on when we might see it. However, it will be worth the wait. Medrano shared earlier this year with Nemiroff the bigger payoffs to expect:

“I feel like Season 2 grows in really exciting ways that I’m personally enjoying a lot. There are things in Season 1 that I really wanted to build up to and have a little bit more of a presence, but just because of how tight it was and how we really wanted to focus on the story we were telling and make it really satisfying, we weren’t able to build some things. So, what I like about Season 2 is that we are more able to build some things up that could lead to bigger payoffs later down the line. I think, just in general, we learned so much on a technical level making the first season that going into the second season, we feel a lot more like, ‘Yeah, let’s do this.’”

Hazbin Hotel has been renewed through Season 4 for Prime Video, where Season 1 is currently available to stream now.