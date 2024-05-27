The Big Picture Hazbin Hotel will explore what happens when people die in Hell in future seasons.

Three characters die in the Hazbin Hotel Season 1 finale, with most of their fates left uncertain, at least for now.

Vivienne Medrano reveals one of the deaths in the finale is permanent, emphasizing the show's willingness to raise the stakes and make tough choices.

The first season of Hazbin Hotel had a showstopping finale, with a climatic battle between the forces of Heaven targeting the titular hotel and its inhabitants. During the fight, three major casualties occurred. Perri Nemiroff sat down with show creator Vivienne Medrano for an episode of Collider Ladies Night, where Nemiroff asked how exactly death works in Hell. Medrano teased that this is a point that will be explored in the show.

Nemiroff asked, “Do you think there’s a layer below Hell? When a demon is killed in hell, do they go somewhere else, or do they just vanish?” Medrano was coy with her response, saying, “So there is an answer to that, but it’s definitely something the show will get into, and I’m very excited for that. Yes, there is an answer, but I cannot answer it yet.”

Given what we know so far, this is an interesting answer. Among the three casualties in the finale, only one of the deaths has a definite explanation. Sir Pentious, voiced by Alex Brightman, is redeemed enough to arrive in Heaven during the twist ending. With Medrano's answer, fans can now speculate further about where the other two recently deceased characters are. With the inhabitants of Hell constantly meeting tragic fates, it's currently anyone's guess where they end up after the afterlife. The very premise of the series follows Charlie Morningstar (Erika Henningsen) attempting to save sinners from the slaughter so it will be interesting to see what exactly she's saving them from after all.

One Death From the 'Hazbin Hotel' Season 1 Finale Is Permanent

Nemiroff did ask Medrano about one character’s death in the finale, to which the creator gave a specific answer. Dazzle, one of Charlie’s animal companions, died for good in the final battle. “I can say that because we have the memorial statue at the end of the season,” Medrano stated. “I don’t like killing characters. I’m willing to, but I don’t like it any time. Ever. So, I feel it.”

Hazbin Hotel has been a smash hit for Prime Video, breaking both streaming records and topping the Billboard charts. The adult animated musical also has a sister series, Helluva Boss, which takes place in the same universe and explores the other levels of Hell that Hazbin Hotel doesn’t.

Hazbin Hotel’s first season is available on Prime Video. Check out the full interview with Medrano below:

Hazbin Hotel In an attempt to find a non-violent alternative for reducing Hell's overpopulation, the daughter of Lucifer opens a rehabilitation hotel that offers a group of misfit demons a chance at redemption. Release Date October 28, 2019 Creator Vivienne Medrano Cast Erika Henningsen , Christian Borle , Alex Brightman , Amir Talai Main Genre Animation Seasons 2

Watch on Prime Video