The Big Picture In the fifth episode of Hazbin Hotel, Lucifer Morningstar arrives to help Charlie save sinners from Heaven's extermination.

The series follows Charlie's mission to rehabilitate demons in her hotel with the help of her found family and the enigmatic Radio Demon.

Hazbin Hotel has been a hit, with millions of views on YouTube and positive reviews for its cast, music, sound design, and narrative.

A new guest is coming to check in at the Hazbin Hotel, and this one gets the royal suite. The King of Hell himself, Lucifer Morningstar, arrives on Prime Video in the fifth episode of the adult animated musical series, "Dad Beat Dad."

Faced with the daunting challenge of reforming the sinners of Hell before Heaven’s next extermination of her people, the Princess of Hell, Charlie Morningstar (Erika Henningsen), makes a desperate plea to her estranged father for help. It’s not an easy choice for Charlie, but she’s supported by the rest of the hotel’s inhabitants, including her girlfriend Vaggie (Stephanie Beatriz), Angel Dust (Blake Roman), Husk (Keith David), Niffty (Kimiko Glen), and Sir Pentious (Alex Brightman). Over the first half of the season, the group has formed a budding found family, so it’s heartwarming to see the support for their leader.

Lucifer Morningstar, played by Broadway’s Newsies’ Jeremy Jordan, has been a mystery up to this point. He has yet to appear in Hazbin Hotel or its sister show Helluva Boss, though he’s often referred to in both series. Early promotional artwork has painted a devilish side of the ringmaster of Hell. However, this first appearance paints a different side of Lucifer that fans may not expect.

To Save Sinners From Heaven

Hazbin Hotel is about Charlie taking on a seemingly impossible mission to rehabilitate sinners. Hell is overcrowded, which is managed as angels come from Heaven once a year to slaughter Charlie’s people. Disheartened, Charlie creates the Hazbin Hotel to teach demons to be better. She’s assisted by the enigmatic Radio Demon, Alastor (Amir Talai), whose motives are unknown. Also, unbeknownst to Charlie, someone in Hell has killed an angel during the last extermination. The head exterminator, Adam, also voiced by Brightman, channels his best Beetlejuice The Musical vibe, and his assistant Lute (Jessica Vosk) schemes to destroy Hell for good. With Heaven gunning for them, it’s a race against time for the inhabitants of the Hazbin Hotel to help Charlie’s dreams succeed.

The series by creator Vivienne Medrano has been a smash hit. The Pilot episode debuted on YouTube four years ago and has since garnered over 95 million views. Making the jump to streaming, the series currently holds an 84% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Our Collider review praised the ensemble cast, Sam Haft and Andrew Underberg's phenomenal music, the excellent sound design, and the surprising narrative.

Hazbin Hotel’s fifth and sixth episode debuts on Prime Video this Friday. Check out the first look at Jeremy Jordan’s Lucifer Morningstar above.

Hazbin Hotel In an attempt to find a non-violent alternative for reducing Hell's overpopulation, the daughter of Lucifer opens a rehabilitation hotel that offers a group of misfit demons a chance at redemption. Release Date October 28, 2019 Creator Vivienne Medrano Cast Erika Henningsen , Christian Borle , Alex Brightman , Amir Talai Main Genre Animation Seasons 2

