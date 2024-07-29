The Big Picture Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss might not crossover soon, but creators are considering it.

Erika Henningsen wants her character Charlie to meet Loona for a fun interaction.

The two series create a larger Hellaverse universe, with different storylines and characters.

Hellaverse sister shows Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss might not have plans for a crossover episode anytime soon, but that does not mean the creators aren’t thinking about it. Sitting down in the Collider Media Studio at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 with Perri Nemiroff, star Erika Henningsen shared which character she wanted her character Charlie Morningstar to meet from Helluva Boss.

“Just because I think she's my favorite, Loona (Erica Lindbeck),” Henningsen laughed at the admission. “I don't actually know what we would talk about, but I just want to be in a scene with Loona.” Creator Vivienne Medrano chimed in about the meetup, saying, “That would be a fun interaction because their personalities are polar opposites.” Henningsen agreed, “Exactly! It's not who I think she would get along with the best. I just think it would be fascinating to see.”

It would be fun to see the two characters together. Charlie is basically a Disney Princess in Hell with a bright, sunny personality, while Loona is a gothic teenage hellhound. However, Medrano noted the gateway to their friendship: “As soon as they connect on that one thing, then it would work. That would be chaotic.” Henningsen agreed, “It would just be loud.”

The Hellaverse Tells a Bigger Picture Together

Together, the two devilishly fun adult animated musical series tell the story of a much bigger universe. Hazbin Hotel follow the story of the Princess of Hell, Charlie, and her dream to save her people. Once a year, the angelic forces of Heaven come down to exterminate Hell’s inhabitants to keep them from rising up. Charlie decides to open a hotel with her girlfriend Vaggie (Stephanie Beatriz) and the mysterious Radio Demon Alastor (Amir Talai). With the help of the gambler Husk (Keith David) and Niffty (Kimiko Glenn), Charlie’s team recruits their first residents, with the adult film star Angel Dust (Blake Roman) and the steampunk-loving Sir Pentious (Alex Brightman) for a group full of chaos and heart. Hazbin specifically takes place in the Pride Ring, focusing on the Earth-born sinner and Demon Overlords.

On the other hand, Helluva Boss focuses on Hell-born citizens like the imps, the Seven Deadly Sins, Goetial demons, and hellhounds like Loona, and it explores the other Rings of Hell. The series follows Blitzo (Brandon Rogers), an imp with a murder-for-hire business where Sinners can pay him to get revenge on those who sent them to Hell. His team is made up of the married couple, Moxxie (Richard Horvitz) and Millie (Vivian Nixon), and Blitzo’s adopted daughter Loona. A major focus of the series is the rocky will they, won’t they relationship between Blitzo and the Goetian Prince Stolas (Bryce Pinkham).

Hazbin Hotel is available on Prime Video and has been renewed through Season 4. Helluva Boss is an indie show and available for free on Medrano’s YouTube channel.

