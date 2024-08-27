The Big Picture Hazbin Hotel was a surprise hit on Prime Video, breaking records for animated shows on the platform.

Voice actor Amir Talai didn't expect much from the series at first, but found it to be fun and engaging.

Alastor's evolution added an unexpected element to Talai's Hazbin Hotel journey.

Hazbin Hotel became an instant smash hit on Prime Video. The series broke streaming records as the biggest debut for an animated show on the platform. However, no one knew how successful it would be, including Alastor’s voice actor Amir Talai. Sitting down with Perri Nemiroff for Collider Forces, he shared that he wasn’t initially sure what to make of the series, going into it with no expectations.

Talai explained those early days: "When I auditioned, the email said Hazbin Hotel, this many episodes on A24 because we weren't with Amazon. So I was like, ‘What's the platform?’ And they're like, ‘A24.’ I'm like, ‘That's not a platform.’ And they were like, ‘Yeah, but it's huge on YouTube,’ and I was like, ‘Okay, huge on YouTube. Whatever!’”

This kind of hype is par for the course when it comes to a new show, as Talai shares:

“Because anytime you get an audition, the producers tell you what a massive deal the show is gonna be, and so I just thought this was one of those. I just thought it was the producers pumping themselves up, and I was like, ‘Alright, well, whatever. I'll do it.’ And I got paid very little for the first season [laughs], and so I was like, ‘Great. Eight episodes. It will be fun.’ Then I got in there, and Viv [Medrano] is so great, and Richard [Steven Horvitz]’s so great, and I was like, ‘Okay, I don't know what will become of this, but this is really, really fun. This is really fun.’”

Hazbin Hotel Was a Tough Pitch

Image Credit: Prime Video, A24, and Bento Box

Nemiroff understood the sentiment about how tough a sell the concept of Hazbin Hotel was. “It's also a tough pitch, isn't it?” Talai laughed. “I think that's why I had no expectations going in. I wouldn't say low expectations, just no expectations. Like, ‘I don't really know what to make of this, but it's a job, so yeah, let's do it.’”

Hazbin Hotel has been renewed through Season 4. Season 2 is in the works with eight episodes but does not have a release date yet. Check out the full interview with Talai below:

Hazbin Hotel In an attempt to find a non-violent alternative for reducing Hell's overpopulation, the daughter of Lucifer opens a rehabilitation hotel that offers a group of misfit demons a chance at redemption. Release Date October 28, 2019 Creator Vivienne Medrano Cast Erika Henningsen , Christian Borle , Alex Brightman , Amir Talai Main Genre Animation Seasons 2

