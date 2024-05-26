The Big Picture Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss are sister shows set in the same universe, with each exploring a different side of the universe.

Creator Vivienne Medrano explains that Hazbin Hotel delves into grand themes of Heaven and Hell, while Helluva Boss is more of a raunchy comedy.

Medrano also teases that Hazbin Hotel could eventually branch out into the human world, which is where Helluva Boss is primarily set.

Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss are two of the biggest shows around. Hazbin dominated Prime Video at the start of the year, while Helluva is royalty among indie animation. These adult animated musicals are sister shows, taking place in the same universe. Creator Vivienne Medrano sat down with Peri Nemiroff for an episode of Collider’s Ladies Night where she explained how the two shows complement each other to make up the “Hellaverse.”

“This is a universe that’s very expansive,” Medrano started. “Helluva Boss gives you a peek of the human world, and we see a very goofy side of it. Mostly just because that series, being a very raunchy comedy, that one is about the Imps of the Hell universe, which are separate from the Sinners.”

She continued explaining the difference between the two, adding:

“So Hazbin has to do with these big, grand themes of Heaven and Hell, and people who died and went to Hell. We call them Sinners. The overlords are the Sinners who gained power and are kind of villains. So, they all exist on the top layer, which is the Pride layer. But the whole Hell universe is kind of like a layered cake where each different layer down is the different sins. We explore that more in [Helluva Boss]. So that’s kind of how I keep them separate, because I’m like, ‘We’ll never go to Lust in Hazbin because they can’t.’ But they can in Helluva Boss, so we do that! “

How Does the Human World Play Into the Hellaverse?

Medrano didn’t stop with just the world of Hell. She also dove more into the human world for the two series as well.

“In Helluva Boss, we get to see the human world, because the main character is an Imp [named Blitzo] (Brandon Rogers). It’s exploring the hell-born species, which also keeps it separate. They didn’t die and go to Hell. They are just the creatures that existed in Hell. So, kind of like when you think of a classic Hell vision, you think of the devil and the little minions with the pitchforks. That’s what he’s meant to be, but in my version of Hell.”

“The plot is that [Blitzo] goes to Earth and kills people, so we get the smallest glimpse, kind of from the demon’s perspective,” Medrano began, diving into how humanity is looked at by the two series. “From his perspective, humanity’s kind of dumb. They all show up in Hell eventually, so it doesn’t really matter if you kill them. They’re either gonna go up or they’re gonna go down. So, it’s not really seen as a bad thing. So, that show is very from that perspective. When you see the human world, it’s kind of exaggerated and zany and cartoony."

Medrano added, “There’s a part of me that’s developing it wider than that, because I feel like there’s a real grittiness. I think Hazbin will get into that more gritty side of the human world, because we’re dealing with the characters that lived in that world and then died. So, I’m really excited for that, because I think it’s gonna be a different taste of it, if that makes sense.”

Hazbin Hotel is available on Prime Video while Helluva Boss can be watched for free on Medrano’s YouTube channel. Check out the full interview with Medrano below:

Hazbin Hotel In an attempt to find a non-violent alternative for reducing Hell's overpopulation, the daughter of Lucifer opens a rehabilitation hotel that offers a group of misfit demons a chance at redemption. Release Date October 28, 2019 Creator Vivienne Medrano Cast Erika Henningsen , Christian Borle , Alex Brightman , Amir Talai Main Genre Animation Seasons 2

