The Big Picture Prime Video released new images from Hazbin Hotel, revealing the main cast.

The series follows Charlie Morningstar, the Princess of Hell, as she tries to reform demons at her hotel and save her people.

Hazbin Hotel will debut on Prime with eight episodes and has already been renewed for Season 2.

Prime Video has released five new images from Hazbin Hotel ahead of the adult animated musical series' premiere on January 19, 2024. The series follows Charlie Morningstar (Erika Henningsen), the Princess of Hell, in her venture to help demons reform at her hotel to get into Heaven, and, in turn, save her people from yearly extermination due to Hell’s overcrowding problem.

These five new Hazbin Hotel images, released via IGN, showcase much of the main cast in various situations. Along with Charlie, we can see her girlfriend and bodyguard, Vaggie, voiced by Stephanie Beatriz, who looks like she might need some convincing about Charlie’s eager plan. Angel Dust and Husk, voiced by Blake Roman and Keith David, are back in one of the new pictures after the duo were featured together in the Season 1 trailer. Alastor (Amir Talai) is stunning in his photo, as a bit of his demonic wendigo form peeks out. Vaggie also faces off against Sir Pentious, who Helluva Boss’ Alex Brightman voices.

The most stunning picture of the group is a larger-than-life look at Charlie’s father, Lucifer. She looks on as her father cackles with flames behind him in a big top-like circus. This isn’t the first circus theme in this universe, as Hazbin Hotel’s sister show, Helluva Boss, features the clown-themed villain Mammon, voiced by Michael Cusack. Mammon is the Prince of Greed and holds annual clown competitions each year, as seen in the Season 2 mid-season special, which was a smash hit. Lucifer’s voice actor is Jeremy Jordan, who was announced with guest stars Darren Criss, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Patina Miller, and Jessica Vosk. The rest of the main cast includes Kimiko Glenn, Christian Borle, and Joel Perez.

'Hazbin Hotel' Welcomes Guests to Hell

Hazbin Hotel will debut on Prime with eight episodes of the adult animated series. Created by Vivienne Medrano, the series began as an indie pilot episode on her YouTube channel. The video garnered over 89 million views, growing a strong fan base alongside Helluva Boss. Produced by A24 and Bento Box Entertainment, fans can access the series' first episodes early through the A24 app. There is also exclusive Season 1 merchandise, allowing fans to access a Q&A with the cast and creators, an exclusive playbill, enamel pins, and more. The series has already been renewed for Season 2.

Hazbin Hotel comes dancing onto Prime on January 19, 2024. Check out the Season 1 trailer below.