April Fool’s Day may be Angel Dust’s birthday, but this news is no joke! A new remix of “Poison,” the #1 song on the Billboard Soundtrack chart from Prime Video’s smash hit Hazbin Hotel, is now available on all streaming platforms. The “Poison” official remix comes from the minds of the popular electronic rock band The Living Tombstone, which one of Hazbin Hotel’s songwriters, Sam Haft, is a member of. Fellow band member and founder Yoav Landau is the producer of the “Poison” remix.

The Living Tombstone is known among fans for its pop culture songs inspired by My Little Pony, Overwatch, and Five Nights at Freddy’s with the latter being used in the 2023 film sharing the same name. Blake Roman performs his role as Angel Dust with clips added from Joel Perez’s character, Valentino. As upbeat as the remix sounds, the Valentino whispers and vocals in the background are chilling. Songwriter Andrew Underberg co-wrote “Poison” along with Haft.

'Hazbin Hotel' Has Been a Smash Hit for Prime

Image Credit: Prime Video

The “Poison” official remix comes as a celebration of the adult animated series and its success. Not only was Hazbin Hotel Prime Video’s biggest global debut for any animated show, but the soundtrack and songs debuted on 10 different Billboard charts, via Forbes. “Poison’s” popularity was instant, and it has remained #1 on the Billboard Soundtrack chart for 7 weeks. It was the first time Blake Roman had appeared on the chart, as well as Haft and Underberg’s first time landing on it solo. Haft had appeared on it prior with The Living Tombstone on the aforementioned Five Nights at Freddy’s soundtrack.

The adult animated musical comes from the mind of creator Vivienne Medrano. She debuted a pilot on her YouTube channel in 2019. Four years later, it has become one of the most successful pieces of indie animation on the platform, with over 105 million downloads. However, it was recently dethroned by indie darling The Amazing Digital Circus from the mind of Gooseworx, who is a composer for Hazbin Hotel alongside Evan Alderete. The Amazing Digital Circus currently sits at 296 million views.

Hazbin’s stellar cast is packed full of Broadway’s best and legends of the animation industry. Joining Blake Roman and Joel Perez, the series stars Erika Henningsen, Stephanie Beatriz, Amir Talai, Keith David, Alex Brightman, Kimiko Glenn, Christian Borle, Lilli Cooper, and Daphne Rubin-Vega.

The ”Poison” remix is now available on all streaming platforms and you can listen to it down below. Hazbin Hotel can be streamed on Prime Video.

Hazbin Hotel In an attempt to find a non-violent alternative for reducing Hell's overpopulation, the daughter of Lucifer opens a rehabilitation hotel that offers a group of misfit demons a chance at redemption. Release Date October 28, 2019 Creator Vivienne Medrano Cast Erika Henningsen , Christian Borle , Alex Brightman , Amir Talai Main Genre Animation Seasons 2

