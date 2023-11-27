The Big Picture Hazbin Hotel Season 1 premieres exclusively on Prime Video on January 19, 2024, featuring a star-studded Broadway cast.

Broadway veterans Darren Criss, Jeremy Jordan, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Patina Miller, and Jessica Vosk join the cast as guest stars.

Fans can get early access to the first two episodes of Hazbin Hotel on the A24 app, along with exclusive merchandise and a Q&A with creator Vivienne Medrano.

As excited for Hazbin Hotel's premiere builds, Prime Video dazzles fans of with a glitzy Broadway-style reveal of Season 1’s release date and next set of cast members. The adult animated musical series debuts on January 19, 2024, exclusively on Prime Video. Along with the release date, the latest cast list was announced at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood on the iconic theatre’s marquee.

Joining the cast as guest stars are several Broadway veterans. Darren Criss will play Saint Peter, Jeremy Jordan will play the main character’s father, Lucifer Morningstar, Daphne Rubin-Vega will portray Carmilla Carmine, Patina Miller is Sera, and Jessica Vosk will play Lute. The series will also feature music by platinum-certified artist Sam Haft and Emmy-nominated Andrew Underberg.

One interesting thing in the latest Hazbin Hotel announcement is the absence of Adam, Lute’s angelic boss, and Cherri Bomb. Cherri’s absence is particularly notable as she played a significant role in the Pilot episode as the best friend of Angel Dust, voiced by Harmony’s Blake Roman, and the enemy of Sir Pentious, played by Helluva Boss’ Alex Brightman. However, Cherri is confirmed to be in the series, as her redesign was shared by the official Hazbin Hotel Twitter account in 2022. Adam was also confirmed last year in his design reveal alongside Lute. This is the second cast announcement that hasn’t included these two characters as they were also left out of the New York Comic Con reveal.

Hazbin Hotel’s Cast is Packed With Impressive Musical Talent

Close

These guest stars join an already packed cast full of Broadway stars and powerhouse voice talents. Mean Girl’s Erika Henningsen portrays Charlie Morningstar, who wishes to help reform demons and get them into Heaven to save them from a yearly genocide to push back Hell’s overcrowding issues. Charlie is joined by her girlfriend Vaggie, played by Encanto’s Stephanie Beatriz. Their venture catches the eyes of Alastor (Amir Talai), the mysterious, powerful, and dangerous overlord who is known as the Radio Demon. The rest of the cast includes Keith David, Kimiko Glenn, Christian Borle, and Joel Perez.

Fans Can Get Early Access to Hazin Hotel Episodes

A24 is offering early access to the first two episodes of Hazbin Hotel on their app. Along with this release, fans can also order three packages for Season 1. The Digital, the Essential, and the Ultimate packages come in three tiers with early viewing for Episodes 1 and 2, a Q&A with the cast and creator Vivienne Medrano, exclusive merchandise, and more.

Hazbin Hotel has revealed a release date of January 19, 2024 as well as an exciting list of guest stars. You can see the trailer for the musical’s song “Happy Day in Hell” below.