Fresh off the heels of their deviously delightful panel at New York Comic-Con, Prime Video’s upcoming series Hazbin Hotel has revealed the details for their latest merchandise for Season 1. The items will be released in three packages which come in different price tiers, and fans will get better goodies depending on their selected packages. The Hazbin Hotel website also states that many of these items are now up for preorders only.

First is the digital package, which is humorously $6.66 to purchase. It allows for early access to Hazbin Hotel Episodes 1 and 2 before the show begins in January 2024. Also, fans will receive a virtual Q&A with creator Vivienne Medrano and the cast. While the website doesn’t say when this will be available, fans can submit questions beforehand. The next tier is the essential package, which includes everything in the first level plus more. Three physical items are included with the first being a limited-edition keychain of a Hazbin Hotel room key. Next will be a random character pin; fans will get one of the four choices of Alastor, Charlie, Vaggie, or Angel Dust, but it will be randomly selected. Last item in this package is a booster pack which includes ten random cards with the characters on it. This package is $46.99.

The highest tier is the ultimate package, combining the offers of all the previous levels with a few exciting extras. The first is a 5-pin collection box set with the above-mentioned characters and an official Season 1 commemorative pin, only available during the preorder. There is also a hanger box with 3 booster packs. Finally, this package comes with a unique item which is the official Playbill. Since Hazbin Hotel is a musical, it’s a lovely touch to have a Playbill with the cast and character bios, interviews, and extra goodies inside of it. This package is $76.66.

What Is 'Hazbin Hotel' About?

Charlie Morningstar (Erika Henningsen), Princess of Hell and estranged daughter of Lucifer, is disheartened by the slaughter of her people. Once a year, Heaven sends down their exterminators to push back against Hell’s overcrowding problem. Charlie has a dream to reform demons, so they can get into Heaven. Along with her girlfriend and bodyguard, Vaggie (Stephanie Beatriz), they open a hotel for demons to stay and be rehabilitated. They eventually get their first client, Angel Dust (Blake Roman), an adult film star and drug addict.

Their venture catches the eye of the radio demon Alastor (Amir Talai). This mighty overlord’s intentions are unknown as he ropes in two of his associates to help: Husk (Keith David) and Niffty (Kimiko Glenn). The rest of the cast includes the steampunk-loving Sir Pentious (Alex Brightman) and two other vile overlords, Vox (Christian Borle) and Valentino (Joel Perez). The adult animated musical garnered over 90 million views for its pilot episode on YouTube. It also takes place in the same universe as Helluva Boss, which is free to watch on Medrano’s YouTube channel.

You can purchase the exclusive Hazbin Hotel Season 1 merchandise at hazbinhotel.com. Season 1 will air exclusively on Prime Video in January 2024.