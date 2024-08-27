The Big Picture Hazbin Hotel achieved record-breaking streaming success in its first season, thanks in part to its Broadway cast and talented voice acting veterans.

Prime Video's Hazbin Hotel broke streaming records in its first season, with the adult animated musical dominating Billboard charts thanks in part to its Broadway cast and voice acting veterans. The voice of the Radio Demon Amir Talai sat down with Perri Nemiroff for Collider Forces where he shared the hardest song for him.

When asked if there were any songs that were challenging to get pitch-perfect, Talai pointed to the song “Hell’s Greatest Dad” sang with Lucifer (Jeremy Jordan). “It wasn't so much about getting it pitch-perfect, but it was a lot of the sort of pattern in the songs, like ‘Hell's Greatest Dad’ is so fast. Someday when I perform that song live, I'm gonna have to work my ass off to fit all those words in. Fortunately, in the booth, you can do it sort of four measures at a time and really nail it before you move on to the next one.”

Talai credited his improv background as well, when asked about transitioning from singing to evil laughing, saying, “I have always been a very instinctual vocal performer, perhaps to my detriment because, after a while, you kind of pay for it. I think if I had ever done Broadway and done a year on something, I might have suffered, but because I tend to do quick hits, I've been okay. But now I need to bear down and be smarter about it since I'm gonna be in front of people a lot more. But no, just the same way Michael Winslow would go from one thing to another, I've always just enjoyed jumping because I have an improv background.” Talai has a pitch-perfect evil laugh, though by his own admission it's not something he'd have expected for himself. “I've often been told, ‘I love your laugh.’ I've always been a big laugher, and I always have loved laughing in character in various roles, but I would not have said, ‘Oh, I'm made for evil laughs.’”

Alastor’s Evil Laugh Shines in “Stayed Gone”

While it may not have been the easiest, Talai was surprised how much fans responded to laugh in the Episode 2 song “Stayed Gone,” which he sings with Christian Borle who plays Vox. “It's funny. One of the laughs, I think it's at the end of ‘Stayed Gone,’ people really respond to that one, and I was surprised they chose that one because I was like, ‘I feel like I had a better one than that, but okay.’ Then people were like, ‘We love that,’ and I was like, ‘Alright!’”

When Nemiroff asked Talai which song he thought would be toughest and which one ended up being the hardest to nail, the Episode 2 musical number was the winner. “That one. It was just that one. ‘Stayed Gone’ was interesting because I was like, ‘This feels really slow. Are people going to be into this?’ I didn't have the foresight to understand that Vox’s verse being faster, and then Alastor slowing down with the animation would actually be so compelling. To me, it felt really legato, and I was like — and this is just my sort of nervousness — ‘I hope people aren't bored by me.’”

Hazbin Hotel has been renewed through Season 4. Watch the full interview with Talai below:

