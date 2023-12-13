The Big Picture Hazbin Hotel's official trailer is out, featuring a new song by Sam Haft and Andrew Underberg.

The series will debut on January 19, 2024, with a four-episode premiere and will continue with two episodes weekly until February 2.

The cast is impressive, with Broadway stars and voice actors bringing the characters to life.

Fans of Hazbin Hotel should get 'ready for this' as the official trailer for the adult animated musical series is here. It's also the first look at the new song “Ready For This” by the platinum-certified composer Sam Haft and Emmy-nominated lyricist Andrew Underberg. This comes on the heels of Prime Video releasing the Season 1 poster featuring the series' main characters.

Hazbin Hotel will debut on January 19, 2024, with a four-episode premiere. After that, the eight-episode season will showcase two episodes weekly until the finale on February 2. Fans can pre-order exclusive Season 1 packages with specialty merchandise, including early access to the first two episodes dropping on January 12. This pair of episodes will become available one week before they debut on Prime Video on the A24 app.

The series, created by Vivienne Medrano, originally debuted in 2019 as an indie pilot on her YouTube channel. It grew a fanbase thanks to its unforgettable characters, toe-tapping music, raunchy humor blended with a sincere story, and world-building with its sister show Helluva Boss. It has since garnered over 92 million views, which has helped build the hype around the upcoming premiere on Prime Video. It’s produced by animation studio Bento Box Entertainment and A24.

'Hazbin Hotel’s Broadway Cast is Ready to Welcome You to Hell

Hazbin Hotel’s cast is stacked with a who’s who of Broadway stars and longtime voice actors. The show is ready to burst with powerhouse performances from veterans to newcomers. The series follows the Princess of Hell and daughter of Lucifer, Charlie Morningstar, played by Broadway's Mean Girls’ Erika Henningsen. She dreams of reforming demons to get them into Heaven to save them from the yearly extermination by angels to cut down on Hell’s overcrowding issue. Charlie opens a hotel with their first guest, the volatile Angel Dust (Blake Roman), who is an adult film star and drug addict. No one truly believes in Charlie’s dream except for Vaggie, her girlfriend and bodyguard, portrayed by Encanto’s Stephanie Beatriz.

Charlie’s gambit catches the eye of the mysterious overlord Alastor, the Radio Demon, played by Amir Talai. He offers her help along with the assistance of his associates, Husk, played by The Princess and the Frog’s Keith David, and Niffty, portrayed by Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse’s Kimiko Glenn. With other demonic overlords Vox (Christian Borle) and Valentino (Joel Perez) thrown into the mix along with the destructive and dramatic Sir Pertious (Broadway's Beetlejuice's Alex Brightman), Charlie will have plenty of challenges to face to make her dream a reality. The rest of the cast includes Darren Criss, Jeremy Jordan, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Patina Miller, and Jessica Vosk.

The first four episodes of Hazbin Hotel will premiere on Prime Video on January 19. You can watch the official trailer below with the song “Ready For This.”