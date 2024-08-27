The Big Picture Season 2 of Hazbin Hotel will showcase Alastor's backstory, promising to bring new depth and intrigue to the character.

Hazbin Hotel has been promised to be grander in scale. Season 1 broke streaming records and topped Billboard charts. After this success, it’s only natural to want to take the series to the next level in Season 2, which is exactly what Alastor’s voice actor Amir Talai focused on as he talked with Perri Nemiroff for Collider Forces.

Nemiroff asked how the actor challenged himself going into the new season. “I think vocally, I've always been very, I would say, on the safe side,” Talai shared, which is why he wished to step up his game. “Like, ‘I want to do it right. I want to nail the notes and the rhythms.’ And I think watching Season 1, and especially some of the stuff that Erika [Henningsen] does, that Alex [Brightman] does, that Jeremy [Jordan] does, the wilder stuff they do in songs was very inspiring to me. So, I took some more risks in Season 2 vocally that I haven't really taken in my life before. I remember going, ‘Let me try something, Sam [Haft],’ and doing it, and him going, ‘Great. Great.’ I was not expecting that, and it was fun to push myself in that way because of being inspired by them.”

When asked if there was anything Season 2 that he could flag as being "purely" him, that is to say a creative risk he decided to take, Talai coyly replied "I don't think I need to," adding "You're going to hear it, and you'll go, 'Oh, that was it.'"

Alastor’s Backstory Will Be Canonized in Season 2

Creator Vivienne Medrano shared at San Diego Comic Con 2024 that Alastor’s backstory would be a focus in Season 2. Medrano told Nemiroff in the interview, “I've had him for so long, and I've developed him as a character for so long that people kind of know his backstory. It was a very high priority for me to canonize that backstory because that's very full circle for me, not only as a storyteller but also just having this character for so long. So, I'm very excited for people to see the legitimately on-screen, canon version of his backstory. I've just had it for so long, so I’m very excited for that.”

However, Talai was vague on whether or not Alastor was redeemable. “I think that anyone is redeemable,” he said. “I think that's one of the beautiful things about this show. But they have to be willing to put in the work, and the more bad you've done, the more work you're gonna have to do to redeem yourself. So, Alastor did some bad things in his life among living, he's done some bad things down in Hell, and if he's going to redeem himself, he has to work very hard. But he has to want it first. I think there are a lot of people who don't want to be redeemed in Hell and on Earth.”

Hazbin Hotel has been renewed through Season 4 on Prime Video. Check out the full interview below:

