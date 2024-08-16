The Big Picture Alastor's backstory will be touched upon in Hazbin Hotel Season 2, but don't expect it to be the main focus.

At San Diego Comic-Con 2024, it was confirmed that Hazbin Hotel’s Alastor would have his backstory canonized in Season 2, a high priority for creator Vivienne Medrano. However, fans might not want to put too much into how much will be canonized. Alastor’s voice actor, Amir Talai, sat down with Perri Nemiroff for Collider Forces and offered a bit of clarification.

“I think that’s pretty well confirmed at this point,” Talai agreed when asked if his character’s backstory would be in Season 2. “There was a piece somewhere that said it will be a key focus of Season 2, and I think that that's debatable based on what ‘key focus’ means to you and how much you love Alastor. Because I think his backstory could take up every episode, and there will be some people who are like, ‘I don't think that was important enough.’ Then it could take up maybe one great scene, and people are like, ‘Okay, I get it.’ So, I guess what I would say is if you read ‘key focus,’ throw that out. But yes, we touch on his backstory in Season 2.”

Don’t worry. Talai ensured it was okay to talk about this, saying, “By the way, I checked with Viv about that. I was like, ‘Hey, I read one interview, but then this…’ and she was like, ‘Yeah, I think at this point, people have correctly inferred that we do have Alastor's backstory in Season 2, so feel free to talk about that.’”

Amir Talai Knew Alastor’s Backstory in 'Hazbin Hotel' Season 1

Amir Talai was tight-lipped about Season 2 details while it has been confirmed to be a grander season with even more songs than the chart toppers of Season 1. He did share a tantalizing tidbit when asked if any parts of Alastor’s backstory influenced how he played the character. “No,” he said, before adding. “I would say that the backstory that happens in Season 2, I was told about during Season 1 production. Except for one thing.” He laughed, “There is one thing where I went, ‘Oh…’”

Nemiroff wondered if there was anything about Season 2 he could tease or that he was excited for fans to see. “It’s the first time you find out something,” Talai shared. “There's a surprise about Alastor’s backstory. I think it'd be boring if it were all expected, right? So, there's a surprise about his backstory, and I'm excited for fans to see that.”

Hazbin Hotel Season 1 is now available to stream on Prime Video. The adult animated musical has been renewed through Season 4. Check out the full interview with Talai below:

Hazbin Hotel In an attempt to find a non-violent alternative for reducing Hell's overpopulation, the daughter of Lucifer opens a rehabilitation hotel that offers a group of misfit demons a chance at redemption. Release Date October 28, 2019 Creator Vivienne Medrano Cast Erika Henningsen , Christian Borle , Alex Brightman , Amir Talai Main Genre Animation Seasons 2

