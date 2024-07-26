The Big Picture Prime Video has released a hilarious recording booth teaser for Hazbin Hotel featuring Erika Henningsen.

The adult animated musical series follows Charlie Morningstar rehabilitating sinners in Hell with a humorous twist.

Hazbin Hotel's success on Prime Video includes a top Billboard Soundtrack chart hit and plans for a second season.

Ready to check back into Prime Video’s Hazbin Hotel for another hellish, toe-tappin’ good time? Collider is here to take you there with an exclusive clip featuring the Princess of Hell herself, Erika Henningsen, in the recording booth for a tease of Season 2. This sneak peek will debut during Collider’s Ladies Night panel at SDCC 2024 hosted by Perri Nemiroff. Along with Henningsen, other guests will include the Scream franchise’s Melissa Barrera and Love Lies Bleeding’s Katy O’Brian.

The positively amusing one-minute clip showcases Henningsen’s physicality in the recording booth. From screaming at Niffty (Kimiko Glenn) to dancing and singing in the booth, this peek will bring a smile to any Hazbin Hotel fan’s face. One tantalizing tease shows Henningsen asking about how much time has passed since something has happened. With her character Charlie Morningstar fussing at Nifty throughout the clip, the moment teases a highly comedic and stressful scene.

Hazbin Hotel Has Been a Success for Prime

Hazbin Hotel is an adult animated musical following the story of Charlie Morningstar, the Princess of Hell. Because of overpopulation, once a year, Heaven sends down angels to exterminate the citizens of Hell. Disheartened by her people's pain, Charlie creates a hotel to rehab sinners into good people with the help of her girlfriend Vaggie (Stephanie Beatriz) and the mysterious radio demon Alastor (Amir Talai). Alastor recruits the sadistically energetic Niffty and the gambler with a past Husk (Keith David) to help. Along with their first inhabitants, the adult film star Angel Dust (Blake Roman) and the steampunk weapons enthusiast Sir Pentious (Alex Brightman), Charlier and her crew must take on the forces of Heaven while learning the magic of friendship along the way… if the hotel’s residents don’t kill each other first. The series also stars Christian Borle, Lilli Cooper, Joel Perez, Jessica Vosk, Daphne Rubin-Vega, and Jeremy Jordan.

The series was an instant smash hit, becoming the biggest global debut for an animated series on Prime Video. The soundtrack and songs by writers Sam Haft and Andrew Underberg broke into ten different Billboard charts with the single “Poison” sitting #1 for seven weeks on the Billboard Soundtrack chart. The series started as an animated pilot on creator Vivienne Medrano’s YouTube channel before Prime and A24 picked it up. Her YouTube is home to Hazbin’s sister show, Helluva Boss, which takes place in the same universe.

Season 2 of Hazbin Hotel has been confirmed, though no release date has been announced at this time. Stay turned for more exciting news from Collider's Ladies Night panel at SDCC.

