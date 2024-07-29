The Big Picture Charlie's reunion with Lilith in Hazbin Hotel might not be as nice as fans hope, hinting at potential conflict.

Season 2 could introduce Lilith, who might have a significant impact on Charlie's journey and relationship dynamics.

The possible appearance of Lilith hints at more exploration of Heaven and Hell's balance in upcoming episodes of the show.

Hazbin Hotel star Erika Henningsen might hope for the best that her character Charlie ever gets to see her long-lost mother, Lilith. However, series creator Vivienne Medrano hinted that maybe fans shouldn’t put too much faith into a nice reunion. Sitting down at San Diego Comic-Con with Perri Nemiroff in the Collider Media Studio, the women discussed what we might expect from the mysterious Lilith.

“I think [Charlie] just wants to see [Lilith],” Henningsen said about her character. “I really just think she needs to see her. She wants to see her. I think Viv probably knows the answer beyond that.” Henningsen added a bit about her behind-the-scenes process of portraying Charlie, “I ask Viv to not tell me things because I don't want to play the end before we get there. Right now, what I live in is the idea that she just wants to see her mom.”

In the first season of the adult animated musical, the Princess of Hell, Charlie Morningstar reunited with her father Lucifer, portrayed by Jeremy Jordan. Episode 5 “Dad Beat Dad” was a major turning point in Charlie’s story with the addition of her father back in her life. Medrano told Nemiroff that episode 5 in Season 2 was a personal favorite, stating, “So, personally, I'm a little biased. I really like Episode 5. It's very grand, it's very cool, and just involves a lot of characters I really personally like.” If Season 2 follows a similar format to Season 1 with a parent reveal, this could be one to look out for with Lilith.

Lilith Could Hurt Charlie in 'Hazbin Hotel' Season 2

Close

Medrano was tight-lipped about what Lilith might bring to the story. However, when Nemiroff mentioned how she worried that Charlie would be hurt by her mother, Medrano answered, “That’s the challenge is that you never know. I like hurting people." Henningsen added, “But it’s life! Sometimes the people who love you hurt you the most.”

Lilith was one of the two big reveals in Hazbin Hotel’s Season 1 finale. After what looked to be the supposed death of Sir Pentious (Alex Brightman), the steampunk loving demon arrives in Heaven, completing his redemption arc. It proved that Charlie’s dream to redeem sinners was possible, threatening the balance between Heaven and Hell. The angel Lute (Jessica Vosk) brings this information to Lilith, commanding her to get her daughter in line. Medrano confirmed through Pentious’ story, we will see more of Heaven in Season 2.

Hazbin Hotel’s second season is on the way, but there is no release date at this time. The show has been renewed through Season 4.