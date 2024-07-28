The Big Picture Season 2 of Hazbin Hotel will feature a new "fun and sexy song" between Charlie and Vaggie.

Erika Henningsen reveals that Season 2 will introduce a more pop-influenced musical style for her character.

The success of Hazbin Hotel's music on the Billboard Charts has led to even more songs and challenges in Season 2.

Romance is in the air for Hazbin Hotel. Star Erika Henningsen teased that her character has a fun and sexy song coming up in the adult animated musical’s second season. Along with creator Vivienne Medrano, Henningsen sat down with Collider’s Peri Nemiroff at San Deigo Comic-Con 2024 to discuss all things in everyone’s favorite hellish hotel, including how there will be even more songs in Season 2.

One question was how Henningsen upped her game in portraying the Princess of Hell, Charlie Morningstar. The Broadway star revealed that Charlie has a new song with her girlfriend, Vaggie, voiced by Stephanie Beatriz. “There were some stylistic things. There was a song that Sam Haft and Andrew Underberg wrote for me that is very different, because it's a really fun, sexy song between Charlie and Vaggie. We haven't really seen Charlie live in the total pop world yet.” It will be interesting to see his change, since most of Charlie’s songs so far in the series have been Broadway-inspired.

“I think I'm allowed to say Season 2 has more songs,” Henningsen confirmed, which challenged her as an artist.

“There is a song, and a scene into a song, that just lives in a different stylistic place than I, Erika, do or that Charlie has in Season 1. So, that was fun to tap into. I had to channel my best– I feel like I listened to some Shakira leading up to it. The musical influence of that was different, so that was super fun. I feel like that was maybe the most stylistically different that I’ve done.”

The Music of Hazbin Hotel Dominated Charts

After the music of Hazbin Hotel dominated Billboard Charts for multiple weeks, going bigger and taking on new challenges for the second season. Medrano shared how they wanted to up their game, “The fun of doing so much music and so much music with all the characters is the challenge of, ‘How can we make this more fun and different?’ And I definitely think Season 2 steps up to that.”

A major part of Hazbin Hotel’s success is thanks to the cast made up of Broadway stars and voice acting veterans. Along with Henningsen and Beatriz, the series stars Amir Talai, Alex Brightman, Keith David, Kimiko Glenn, and Blake Roman. Guest stars for the show included Jessica Vosk, Christian Borle, Lilli Cooper, Joel Perez, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Jeremy Jordan, and Krystina Alabado.

Hazbin Hotel has been renewed through Season 4. There is no release date for Season 2 at this time.