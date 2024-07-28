The Big Picture Season 2 of Hazbin Hotel will have 8 episodes, maintaining the same format as Season 1.

Episode 7 is highly anticipated for its tension-building and excitement in the upcoming season.

Creator Vivienne Medrano's personal favorite episode of Season 2 is Episode 5, involving grand scenes and beloved characters.

Hazbin Hotel is checking back in for a second season after becoming a smash hit for Prime Video. Creator Vivienne Medrano and actor Erika Henningsen sat down with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff at the Collider Media Studio at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 and revealed that Season 2 will have eight episodes.

When the duo was asked which single episode the two ladies were most looking forward to, Henningsen shared, “This is not a spoiler, but I've gotten to see a little bit. I am excited for the penultimate episode, Episode 7. It’s the same reason I liked Episode 7 in Season 1. We're building, and I just like the tension.” Medrano agreed, “It has a lot of fun tension. It’s also like, ‘Oh my gosh, what's gonna happen?’”

That is a pretty definitive conclusion that Hazbin’s second season will share the same number of episodes as Season 1. This isn’t too much of a surprise as the model for most streamers has been an eight-episode format. That said, after the series’ record-breaking success, fans will have to wait and see if the episodes will be longer or if any specials come along. Hazbin’s sister show, Helluva Boss, recently announced new shorts to fill in gaps between episodes or explore side characters more. Hazbin could follow this example. However, it’s important to point out that Helluva is an indie animated series, thus giving it far more flexibility.

Look Out For Episodes 5 and 7

Henningsen added a bit more context about this hyped-up Episode 7, saying, “Hazbin does a really good job of building that tension. I was worried, and I was like, 'Well, how are we going to create that again to get us to the end with as big a finish as we did in Season 1?' And, of course, they do, and they achieve it off-the-charts in Episode 8. But I'm always impressed by the step before, the one that gets us there, and that's Episode 7.”

When it comes to which episode the creator is most excited for, Medrano gushed about her personal favorite of Season 2 saying, “So, personally, I'm a little biased. I really like Episode 5. It's very grand, it's very cool, and just involves a lot of characters I really personally like.”

Ahead of Season 2’s debut on Prime Video, it was revealed at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 that Hazbin Hotel was renewed for two more seasons. Season 2 is currently in production.

