The Big Picture Fans won't see all of Hell in Hazbin Hotel, just the top layer of Pride, and won't cross over with Helluva Boss.

Sinners can't leave Pride in Hazbin Hotel, but can explore other layers in Helluva Boss.

Hazbin Hotel follows Princess of Hell opening a hotel for sinners. Helluva Boss focuses on an imp running a murder-for-hire business.

Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss both take place in the same universe, but that doesn’t mean fans will get to see everything Hell has to offer. Sitting down with Perri Nemiroff at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, series creator Vivienne Medrano confirmed fans won't see the other layers of Hell and no Helluva Boss characters will come into play in Hazbin Hotel’s second season.

“I'm really excited to explore what that could look like someday, but not in Season 2,” Medrano confirmed. The Hellaverse has very specific rules it follows, which she explained when asked if Charlie Morningstar, played by Erika Henningsen, could go to the other layers of Hell, “Technically, yes. The rules are that Hellborns can go wherever they want in Hell, and she is that. So, she can go and Lucifer (Jeremy Jordan) can go, but the Sinners cannot.”

Medrano emphasized this point: “That's a very, very, very important rule, is that the Sinners can only stay in Pride, which is where the whole of Hazbin takes place.” With a rule this emphatically stressed, it’s safe to say that the only time fans will see the other Ring of Hell anytime soon will be in Helluva Boss.

How Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss Are Connected

“This is a universe that’s very expansive,” Medrano shared with Nemiroff earlier this year when discussing how both Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss are connected:

“So Hazbin has to do with these big, grand themes of Heaven and Hell, and people who died and went to Hell. We call them Sinners. The overlords are the Sinners who gained power and are kind of villains. So, they all exist on the top layer, which is the Pride layer. But the whole Hell universe is kind of like a layered cake where each different layer down is the different sins . We explore that more in [ Helluva Boss ]. So that’s kind of how I keep them separate, because I’m like, ‘We’ll never go to Lust in Hazbin because they can’t.’ But they can in Helluva Boss , so we do that!”

Hazbin Hotel is about Charlie, the Princess of Hell, who wishes to redeem Earth-born sinners to help get them into Heaven. She wants to protect her people from the yearly extermination to stop overpopulation, so she opens a hotel to take in these sinners. Helluva Boss follows the Hell-born imp Blitzo (Brandon Rogers) in his murder-for-hire business with his team while navigating his tumultuous romantic relationship with the Goetia Prince, Stolas (Bryce Pinkham).

Hazbin Hotel streams on Prime Video, and Helluva Boss is free on Medrano’s YouTube Channel.

