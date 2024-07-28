The Big Picture Exciting news for fans of Hazbin Hotel at SDCC 2024: 2 more seasons confirmed, but no release date yet.

Creator Vivienne Medrano emphasizes that animation takes time and Season 2 is worth the wait.

Fans got a behind-the-scenes look at Season 2, with a focus on Charlie and Niffty's chaotic interactions.

It was an exciting weekend at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 for Hazbin Hotel, with the reveal that the adult animated musical is being renewed for two more seasons. The Prime Video series became an instant smash hit, and fans are eager to know when Season 2 is coming. Creator Vivienne Medrano shared that just because two more seasons are on the way does not mean she knows the release date for Season 2.

“No,” confirmed Medrano that she didn't have a date when sitting with Perri Nemiroff in Collider’s Media Studio. “Animation takes time. My attitude is always like the first season. I know it’s worth the wait. It’s a great season.” Fans did get to see a first behind-the-scenes peek at the upcoming season. At Nemiroff’s Collider Ladies Night panel at SDCC, fans watched Charlie Morningstar’s voice actor Erika Henningsen in the recording booth. There was a focus on Charlie screaming, particularly at Kimiko Glenn’s hilariously and wonderfully chaotic character, Niffty, the maid of the titular hotel.

With Seasons 3 and 4 confirmed, this seems to be playing into Medrano’s hopes for the series. Earlier this year, she shared with Nemiroff her dream number of seasons for Hazbin Hotel. She based her answer off her favorite series of all time, BoJack Horseman. “My favorite show went to six, so six would be cool! The real answer is as many as they’ll give me, forever — forever and ever because there could always be more.”

Middle School Sketches to Smash Hit Series

It’s been a long road to success for Medrano. Hazbin Hotel started as sketches in middle school with the Radio Demon Alastor (Amir Talai) being the first ideas for a bigger story, “Alastor I’ve had since middle school at the earliest iterations,” Medrano told Nemiroff in an episode of Collider’s Ladies Night. “Most of what he is now kind of came about in late high school through college, but he stayed pretty much the same throughout.”

The idea would eventually become an animated pilot on Medrano’s YouTube channel. It was an instant success, currently sitting at 111 million views. This caught the attention of Prime Video and A24, who picked up the pilot for a series. With its built-in fanbase, Hazbin Hotel smashed streaming records to become Prime’s largest debut for an animated series. Thanks to its Broadway cast and voice actor veterans, the songs of the series dominated Billboard Charts for multiple weeks.

Season 2 of Hazbin Hotel is in the works, and there is no known release date at this time. Seasons 3 and 4 of the show have been green lit.