Hazbin Hotel might be one of the biggest shows of the year from Prime Video, if not across all of streaming services. The success of the adult animated musical has rippled through the Billboard charts as well. Despite all the success, fans of the show might have to wait a bit longer for Season 2. Creator Vivienne Medrano sat down with Perri Nemiroff for an episode of Collider Ladies Night to discuss the series, its sister show, Helluva Boss, her inspirations, and more. During this conversation, Medrano shed some light on when fans might see Season 2.

“Definitely not months.” Then, she joked, “I would say 100% it is not as long as the wait between the pilot and Season 1.” As there were about four years between the Pilot episode on Medrano’s YouTube page and the first season, this is a relief.

“I know the schedule still has a way to go. I feel comfortable tempering the expectations of wait, but I also really think that we’re in a stage that’s really exciting. Things are manifesting, and I’m really excited to see things manifesting. I think the normal animation schedule from what I’ve seen of the other animated shows that I watch is a minimum of a year. So, I would say at minimum a year, probably leaning towards a second year.”

Hazbin Hotel Season 2 Will Be Grander

It does seem that Hazbin fans will have much to look forward to. Medrano shared, “It’ll definitely be worth the wait because, I will say, we’re upping things. It is grander.” When asked about what might come after Season 2, Medrano said she would take, "As many [seasons] as they’ll give me. Forever and ever. There could always be more. But I think based on other shows that I love that I feel had a really good run, Bojack Horseman’s my favorite series ever, and it got to six, so I’m just gonna go with that as, like, ‘My favorite show went to six, so six would be cool!’ But I feel like whatever is possible to tell the story in, which I roughly know. Who knows? I think anything’s possible right now."

As Hazbin already has a sister show, Medrano didn't hold back her thoughts on the idea of more spinoff series if given the chance. "Oh, there could be spinoffs aplenty. There already is, but what’s cool is that there’s so many characters, so you could always follow another character to another show. Like with Helluva, it’s another side of the universe, so you could do another show about another side of the universe. There’s so much. I’d love to explore what the human world looks like, so there’s something there. There’s so much! So, it could be forever."

While the long wait might make some fans sad, there is still plenty from the Hellaverse. Helluva Boss recently dropped a trailer for the back half of its second season along with new episode release dates throughout 2024. The show also announced new shorts, releasing the first episode. As both series take place in the same universe, it’s a little something to hold fans over.

Hazbin Hotel is now available to watch on Prime Video. Check out the full interview with Medrano below:

Hazbin Hotel In an attempt to find a non-violent alternative for reducing Hell's overpopulation, the daughter of Lucifer opens a rehabilitation hotel that offers a group of misfit demons a chance at redemption. Release Date October 28, 2019 Creator Vivienne Medrano Cast Erika Henningsen , Christian Borle , Alex Brightman , Amir Talai Main Genre Animation Seasons 2

