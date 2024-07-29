The Big Picture Hazbin Hotel's second season promises more action, unique challenges, and diverse music genres for an even bigger and grander experience.

Creator Vivienne Medrano is excited to delve into the backstories of characters like Alastor the Radio Demon, providing a deeper look into their motivations.

Season 2 will also explore Heaven more with the arrival of Sir Pentious, offering a new dynamic and setting for viewers to enjoy.

Hazbin Hotel’s second season is on the way, setting the stage for another unforgettable season. After Season 1 of the adult animated musical smashed streaming records and topped Billboard Charts, there is only one way to go in the next Season: Bigger!

Creator Vivienne Medrano sat down in the Collider Media Studio at San Diego Comic-Con with Perri Nemiroff and shared how the crew isn’t holding back for the next season:

“Honestly, it’s just the magnitude of the season. We wanted it to go bigger, and so this season has a lot more action, some really cool, unique challenges, and some songs that are just such fun, diverse genres that are a little bit more visual. We were like, 'Let’s take this on!' It feels so big and grand. Also, we knew everybody better, and me, Sam, and Andrew [Standler] have a well-oiled machine in terms of how we work together. I don’t know. I can't hype it up more than just that it's gonna be bigger and grander, and there is a lot more action, which, personally, I like action.”

Hazbin Hotel Is Growing in Exciting Ways

Earlier this year, Medrano and Nemiroff discussed the specifics about how the show would explore how the main characters died and went to Hell. Medrano said, “Obviously, that’s something that we’ll slowly unravel over the course of the show. Season 2 will get into a couple of those characters’ backstories and why. I’m also excited for that.” At SDCC 2024, she confirmed one character whose backstory will be canonized is Alastor the Radio Demon, played by Amir Talai. Medrano shared:

“It was a very high priority for me to canonize that backstory, because that's very full circle for me, not only as a storyteller but also just having this character for so long. So, I'm very excited for people to see the legitimately on-screen, canon version of his backstory. I've just had it for so long, so I’m very excited for that.”

One way Season 2 will grow is seeing more of Heaven now that Sir Pentious (Alex Brightman) arrived there. “The safest answer will probably be that we just spend more time in Heaven than we did in Season 1 because Pentious is an important character,” Medrano explained. “Obviously, those are characters that we met in Season 1, and so now he's up there with them. I'm really excited for people to see that because it's a whole different dynamic, whole different setting to spend time in.”

Hazbin Hotel has been renewed through Season 4.

