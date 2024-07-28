The Big Picture Sir Pentious surprise redemption leads to his arrival in Heaven, hinting at new dynamics in Season 2 of Hazbin Hotel.

Creator Vivienne Medrano teases spending more time in Heaven and introduces angelic characters in the upcoming season.

The contrasting design between Heaven and Hell in Hazbin Hotel Season 1 will continue to play a significant role in Season 2.

Season 1 of Hazbin Hotel ended with quite the reveal. Where fans thought Sir Pentious had met his demise, the steampunk-loving demon actually completed his redemption, allowing him to arrive in Heaven. Creator Vivienne Medrano and star Erika Henningsen share a bit of insight into what to expect from Heaven in the eight episodes of Season 2.

Talking with Perri Nemiroff at the Collider Media Studio at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, Medrano was careful with her answer, “The safest answer will probably be that we just spend more time in Heaven than we did in Season 1 because Pentious (Alex Brightman) is an important character.”

Touching on two of the angelic characters from the first season, Emily (Shoba Narayan) and Sera (Patina Miller), Medrano added, “Obviously, those are characters that we met in Season 1, and so now he's up there with them. I'm really excited for people to see that because it's a whole different dynamic, whole different setting to spend time in.” Maybe fans will get to see more of Darren Criss’ angelic character Saint Peter.

'Hazbin Hotel' Season 2 Will Feel Like Two Different Shows

When it comes to the look of Heaven and Hell in Hazbin Hotel, Henningsen shared, “What a great design! I love the design element. It’s just such a cool, visually pleasing thing to go from Heaven to Hell the way Viv designed it and her artists have designed it. It's one of my favorite things, that contrast, in Season 1.” Medrano agreed and added, “It's very fun. When we're looking at the assets for one setting versus the other, it feels like two different…” “Two different shows!” Henningsen chimed in.

The Season 1 finale set up one of the most intriguing parts of the series going forward, with several unknown factors about the Heaven side of things. Along with Sir Pentious arrival to the location, the angels lost a significant character. While facing off against Charlie Morningstar (Henningsen) and the inhabitants of her hotel in a decisive battle, the leader of Heaven’s exterminators, Adam, also voiced by Brightman, is killed. It was revealed that this was part of a deal made by his second in command, Lute (Jessica Vosk), and Adam’s first wife, Lilith. Sir Pentious’ arrival proves that Charlie’s vision of redeeming sinners is possible, something that threatens the entire structure of Heaven and Hell.

Hazbin Hotel has been renewed through Season 4. While Season 2 is already in the works, there is no known release date at this time.

