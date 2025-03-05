It's been over a year since the release of Hazbin Hotel, and the highly anticipated second season of the hit animated series just got a major update. Hazbin Hotel was a major hit upon its premiere last year— the show earned strong scores of 81% from critics and 86% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, and it was the talk of the town on Prime Video following its debut on the platform. The series was written and created for TV by Vivienne Medrano, who also directed all episodes of the eight-episode first season. During a recent interview with The Direct, Hazbin Hotel star Amir Talai teased that Season 2 of the show may be coming sooner than we thought, possibly even later this year:

"So [Vivienne Medrano] in a podcast last May said at least a year. That was last May. So May of this year is the absolute earliest. When I hear someone say at least a year I certainly don't think 366 days, so I would go, I don't know, a year and a half? Two years? Something like that. So my thinking is somewhere between like October and May. That's my guess, but we have no idea, I'm just basing that on what Viv said in a podcast eight months ago."

Stephanie Beatriz features in the lead role of Vaggie in Hazbin Hotel, and she's famous for her role as Rosa Diaz in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, the popular procedural comedy series that ran for eight seasons from 2013-2021. Beatriz has also become known for her role as Quiet alongside Anthony Mackie in Twisted Metal, the hit Peacock action show based on the popular video game series of the same name. Other names to feature in large roles in Hazbin Hotel include Erika Henningsen, who is famous for her role as Madline in Blue Bloods and also starred as Young Gloria in Girls5eva. Blake Roman and Alex Brightman also have recurring roles in Hazbin Hotel, and the former is also known for his work on Blue Bloods, while the latter recently starred alongside Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry in The Union.

