The Big Picture Season 2 of Hazbin Hotel promises exciting growth with more build-up and larger payoffs for the characters and storyline, according to Vivienne Medrano.

Medrano also teases that Season 2 will dive into the backstories of the main characters to unravel why they ended up in Hell.

Season 2 will also address the big twist ending of Season 1, with Sir Pentious ending up in Heaven.

Hazbin Hotel sang and danced its way into the hearts of fans throughout its first season. The series broke streaming records and has firmly marked its place on the Billboard charts. With such success, where can the series go from here? Creator Vivienne Medrano sat down with Perri Nemiroff for an episode of Collider’s Ladies Night where she teased what fans can expect for Season 2:

“I feel like Season 2 grows in really exciting ways that I’m personally enjoying a lot. There are things in Season 1 that I really wanted to build up to and have a little bit more of a presence, but just because of how tight it was and how we really wanted to focus on the story we were telling and make it really satisfying, we weren’t able to build some things. So, what I like about Season 2 is that we are more able to build some things up that could lead to bigger payoffs later down the line. I think, just in general, we learned so much on a technical level making the first season that going into the second season we feel a lot more like, ‘Yeah, let’s do this.’”

When getting into more of the specifics, Medrano was asked about what the main characters did to warrant them going to Hell. She shared, “Obviously, that’s something that we’ll slowly unravel over the course of the show. Season 2 will get into a couple of those characters’ backstories and why. I’m also excited for that.”

She also clarified that the pet characters in Hazbin Hotel weren’t bad animals in their living lives but instead created in Hell. One in particular might get more focus in Season 2:

“Razzle and Dazzle were created by Lucifer. I like to think of them as plush toys that he brought to life for Charlie, so they’re kind of these hellish dragons. Fat Nuggets is a hell-born hellpig. We show a couple in Helluva Boss just to show they do exist. And then KeeKee is interesting because she is technically a manifestation of the hotel. We wanted the hotel to have a physical character to represent it, and we’re gonna try to show that a little bit more in Season 2 visually. She’s a literally small character so it’s hard to show her sometimes, but she’s meant to represent the key. That’s why she turns into the key in and things like that. But yeah, she has the ability to technically manipulate the hotel itself because she kind of is it in a way.”

What About That Twist Season 1 Ending?

One of the biggest twists from Season 1 was the reveal that Sir Pentious, voiced by Alex Brightman, went to Heaven after he died in the final fight against the angel army led by the first man, Adam, who is also voiced by Brightman. Medrano shared the process of making such an important choice for Pentious and where he goes from here:

“I knew something big had to happen with Sir Pentious. He just felt like the right character to do a big moment, whether or not we did finitely kill him or redeem him, or whatever we did. I just knew there was a big moment there with him. He made the most sense because, obviously, I can’t get into what he did to be in hell, but I just felt like with that knowledge internally and also with how he’s introduced, what his characterization is, and his softness that’s so overt, and his progression. We bring him in as a villain and he’s very, very quickly shown to be a softie and to bond with these characters. It made sense because I feel like maybe it would have been a little more expected to be a character who’s more central. So, to have a character that we did get to introduce and give a little mini-arc to made the most sense. He’s also, in general, a fun character. He’s one of my favorites. I really love him, and I think he’s really fun to play off of. So, having him in Heaven, it’s such a different roster of characters, so now, what does that interaction look like? And it’s very fun.”

Season 1 of Hazbin Hotel is now available on Prime Video. Check out the full interview with Medrano below:

Hazbin Hotel In an attempt to find a non-violent alternative for reducing Hell's overpopulation, the daughter of Lucifer opens a rehabilitation hotel that offers a group of misfit demons a chance at redemption. Release Date October 28, 2019 Creator Vivienne Medrano Cast Erika Henningsen , Christian Borle , Alex Brightman , Amir Talai Main Genre Animation Seasons 2

