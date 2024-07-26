The Big Picture Hazbin Hotel renewed through Season 4 after an explosive Season 2 finale. Creator Vivienne Medrano promises bigger payoffs and exciting growth.

The series follows Princess of Hell Charlie Morningstar's mission to redeem sinners with help from a diverse cast of characters and Heaven's interference.

Hazbin Hotel became Prime Video's top animated debut with popular songs dominating Billboard charts.

Order up another round of room service, because Prime Video’s Hazbin Hotel isn’t checking out anytime soon. It was announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 that the adult animated musical series has been renewed through Season 4. Season 2 was announced before Season 1 even debuted on Prime Video, so this kind of renewal is right on track for the hit animated series.

After a decisive battle in the finale, Season 2 is primed to be bigger than ever. Creator Vivienne Medrano shared with Collider her excitement in the payoffs on the way, saying, "I feel like Season 2 grows in really exciting ways that I’m personally enjoying a lot. There are things in Season 1 that I really wanted to build up to and have a little bit more of a presence, but just because of how tight it was and how we really wanted to focus on the story we were telling and make it really satisfying, we weren’t able to build some things. So, what I like about Season 2 is that we are more able to build some things up that could lead to bigger payoffs later down the line."

The Hellaverse is Hella Loved By Fans

Hazbin Hotel is about the Princess of Hell, Charlie Morningstar (Erika Henningsen), starting a hotel to reform sinners. This is because the forces of Heaven, led by the first man, Adam (Alex Brightman), and his right-hand woman, Lute (Jessica Vosk), come down once a year to exterminate Charlie’s people to thin out their population. With her girlfriend Vaggie (Stephanie Beatriz) and the aid of the mysterious and dangerous Radio Demon Alastor (Amir Talai), the gambler Husk (Keith David), and the hilariously sadistic Niffty (Kimiko Glenn), Charlie begins her venture to save her people. It is not an easy task as her first two residents, the adult film star Angel Dust (Blake Roman) and the steampunk weapons lover Sir Pentious, also played by Brightman, aren’t the most interested in this whole “redemption” thing. Heaven isn’t the only adversary in Charlie’s way. Three Demon Overlords called The Vees has their own sights set on members of the hotel. If Vox (Christian Borle), Valentino (Joel Perez), and Velvette (Lilli Cooper) has any say, the hotel will be stopped.

Habin Hotel was an instant hit for Prime Video, becoming the streamer’s largest debut for an animated series. Thanks to the Broadway cast and voice acting veterans, the songs from the series dominated Billboard charts for both the album and individual tracks like the ever-popular “Poison.” The songs came from the mind of Sam Haft and Andrew Underberg teamed up with the musical score from the team of Gooseworx and Evan Alderete. If those two sound familiar, they’re the creators of the wildly popular indie series The Amazing Digital Circus, which recently dethroned Hazbin Hotel’s pilot on YouTube with currently 336 million views.

The Prime series isn’t the only dive into the Hellaverse either. Helluva Boss is the sister show to Hazbin Hotel, taking place in the same universe. Unlike Hazbin, which focuses on the Earth-born sinners in the Pride Ring, Helluva focuses on the natural-born citizens of Hell through the eyes of Blitzo (Brandon Rogers) and his murder-for-hire crew. The series is also a musical and has celebrated for kicking off an indie animation renaissance alongside series like Digital Circus and Lackadaisy. Helluva Boss is in its second season, exploring Blitzo’s tumultuous relationship with Prince Stolas (Bryce Pinkham).

Hazbin Hotel has been renewed through Season 4 with Season 2 already in the works.

Hazbin Hotel In an attempt to find a non-violent alternative for reducing Hell's overpopulation, the daughter of Lucifer opens a rehabilitation hotel that offers a group of misfit demons a chance at redemption. Release Date October 28, 2019 Creator Vivienne Medrano Cast Erika Henningsen , Christian Borle , Alex Brightman , Amir Talai Main Genre Animation Seasons 2

