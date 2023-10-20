Ready to dance with the Devil's daughter? Fans of Hazbin Hotel can now hear their first peek at the series' cast as the first full song, “Happy Day in Hell,” releases today. In a surprise video on his Twitter page, Haft shared that the first song from Hazbin Hotel would be available on streaming platforms with a link to A24's music to pre-save “Happy Day in Hell” on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, and more.

In a follow-up tweet, he added, “I’m SO excited for this to be out! AND you’re gonna get to hear some of the other actors’ BEAUTIFUL voices in this!!! (though mainly not as their primary roles!).” The number which is Charlie's "I want" song of the series, is an incredibly catchy melody, building into a powerful declaration from the Princess of Hell. It's easily some of Haft's best work. Other Prime Video series like The Legend of Vox Machina have released their soundtracks on streaming after their seasons have been completed. Getting Hazbin Hotel's first song months in advance is a fantastic taste of the adult animated musical.

What is Hazbin Hotel About?

Image Credit: A24/Amazon Prime

Created by Vivienne Medrano, Hazbin Hotel stars Erika Henningsen as Charlie Morningstar, the estranged daughter of Lucifer. As the Princess of Hell, Charlie wishes to reform demons to get them into Heaven to save her people from angels annually slaughtering them to push back Hell’s overpopulation. Charlie opens a hotel with her girlfriend Vaggie (Stephanie Beatriz) and welcomes their first patron, a drug addict and adult film star Angel Dust (Blake Roman). Their venture catches the eye of the powerful radio demon Alastor (Amir Talai), an overlord whose interest in the hotel is unknown. To aid Charlie, Alastor enlists the help of two of his associates: Husk (Keith David) and Niffty (Kimiko Glenn). The rest of the cast includes Sir Pentious (Alex Brightman), Vox (Christian Borle), and Valentino (Joel Perez), all characters with antagonist pasts with the rest of the characters. The series is the sister show to Helluva Boss which is set in the same universe.

Hazbin Hotel premieres on Prime Video in January 2024. Its first song, “Happy Day in Hell,” can be heard on streaming services through A24’s music link, and you can see the sneak peek of the song from New York Comic Con below.